Latest from Premier Sports Cup as clubs bid to join Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Dundee Utd and Aberdeen in last 16

Hearts scored four goals for the third successive Premier Sports Group E match as they all but secured their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Hot on the heels of beating Dunfermline Athletic 4-1 and Hamilton Accies 4-0, Derek McInnes’ Jambos were in good form as they easily swatted aside League 2 opponents Stirling Albion 4-0 at Forthbank Stadium.

Hearts are six points clear at the top of the pool ahead of their final group match at home to Dumbarton on Wednesday and can only be overhauled if they lose to the Sons and there is an improbable goal-difference swing.

Defender Craig Halkett headed Hearts into a 13th-minute lead from an Alexandros Kyziridis cross and then Claudio Braga added a second goal with a diving header ten minutes later.

Kyziridis, making his Hearts debut, netted himself seven minutes before the break to put the Jambos on easy street, and while the second half was largely underwhelming, centre-half Stuart Findlay scored his second goal in as many games on 80 minutes.

“We did some good stuff, but I’d like us to be better,” said McInnes afterwards. “I wanted us at half time to set a marker, but I didn’t enjoy as much I wanted, but we didn’t have any scares. But we’ve scored 12 goals and are top of the group, so there are a lot of encouraging things.”

Chastening day for Dundee

Earlier in the day, Steven Pressley suffered a second defeat as Dundee manager as Alloa left their visitors’ hopes of Premier Sports Cup progression in ruins.

Dundee were on the end of another 1-0 defeat at the Indodrill Stadium after losing their opening game against Airdrie. The decisive moment came midway through the second half when Luke Graham could only turn Steven Buchanan’s shot into his own net as he tried to clear in the goalmouth.

The result moved Alloa on to nine points at the top of Group C, three ahead of Airdrie with a game more played.

“We weren’t good enough,” said Pressley afterwards. “I’ve talked a lot about how we need reinforcements, but the reality about today is that with the personnel we had on the pitch, we could do much, much better. And that’s my responsibility, I take ownership of that.

“I felt we lacked intensity. I think the fitness of certain players needs to improve. And just our decision-making ... on too many occasions we didn’t get that right. We have to improve on that, we must move forward.”

Mikael Mandron hit a hat-trick as St Mirren started and finished strongly in an 8-2 home win over Annan.

St Mirren find their shooting boots

Mandron put Saints three up inside nine minutes following Killian Phillips’ double but trialist Myles Gaffney pulled two goals back for the visitors before Richard King converted a penalty on the hour mark.

Stephen Robinson’s side went goal crazy in the final 10 minutes with Mandron completing his treble and Jayden Richardson and Roland Idowu also on target.

Ayr are a point behind Saints with a game in hand in Group D after Curtis Main hit a double in a 4-0 home win over Arbroath.

Falkirk could not follow up their seven-goal thrashing of Brechin as they were held to a goalless draw by Cove in another trip to the North East. The Bairns gained a penalty shoot-out bonus point but Spartans moved top of Group A with a 2-0 win at Glebe Park.

Stephen O’Donnell hit the only goal as Motherwell moved top of Group G with victory over Stenhousemuir at Ochilview. O’Donnell had earlier had a goal disallowed and Callum Slattery hit the bar from a free-kick before the defender converted from a back-post corner four minutes before the break.

Livingston bounced back from defeat by Kilmarnock in Group H with a 2-0 home win over Brora Rangers. Danny Wilson opened the scoring with an overhead kick just after the half-hour mark and Zak Rudden headed the second with six minutes left.

County win in Dumfries

Ross County cut the gap on Group B leaders Partick Thistle to two points after Jay Henderson’s second-half winner in a 1-0 victory over Queen of the South at Palmerston.

East Kilbride moved top of Group F as they followed up their shock triumph over Raith Rovers with a 4-1 win at Elgin with the help of Jack Leitch’s first-half double.

St Johnstone joined the SPFL newcomers on six points after Uche Ikpeazu’s 90th-minute goal – his first for the club – earned a 1-0 win at Inverness.