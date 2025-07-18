Who is Rangers' most valuable player in 2025? Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Rangers players 25/26: Russell Martin's £83.7m squad value revealed as £12.7m new boy named star man

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 18th Jul 2025, 14:41 BST

Every Rangers player ranked on their market value ahead of the 25/26 Scottish Premiership season.

Rangers fans are hoping the club’s summer takeover and appointment of new manager Russell Martin can bring back success at Ibrox as the club approach the new Scottish Premiership season.

With seven new signings already in the door, the Rangers starting XI will look quite different to the one that stumbled towards the end of the last campaign, and the Ibrox faithful will hope that it results in a vast improvement on what they saw during an inconsistent 24/25 season.

But have the new faces that have been added in Govan added value to Rangers squad? And how much is the current squad worth? With a reported squad value of £83.7million, The Scotsman look at how much each Gers player is valued, from the lowest to the highest, according to the transfer values set by popular football statistics site FotMob.

Despite being one of the club's most highly-rated youngsters, Rice has the lowest market value in the entire Ibrox first team squad.

1. Bailey Rice - £17k

Despite being one of the club's most highly-rated youngsters, Rice has the lowest market value in the entire Ibrox first team squad. | SNS Group

Signed for Peterborough United this summer, the young centre-back is valued at just £348,000.

2. Emmanuel Fernandez - £348k

Signed for Peterborough United this summer, the young centre-back is valued at just £348,000. | SNS Group

The Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper broke into the starting XI towards the end of last season, but is one of the lowest valued player's in the entire squad.

3. Liam Kelly - £366k

The Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper broke into the starting XI towards the end of last season, but is one of the lowest valued player's in the entire squad. | SNS Group

The French defender is expected to leave the club this summer and, based on his market valued, will bring in just over half-a-million pounds.

4. Clinton Nsiala - £526k

The French defender is expected to leave the club this summer and, based on his market valued, will bring in just over half-a-million pounds. | SNS Group

