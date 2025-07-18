Rangers fans are hoping the club’s summer takeover and appointment of new manager Russell Martin can bring back success at Ibrox as the club approach the new Scottish Premiership season.

With seven new signings already in the door, the Rangers starting XI will look quite different to the one that stumbled towards the end of the last campaign, and the Ibrox faithful will hope that it results in a vast improvement on what they saw during an inconsistent 24/25 season.

But have the new faces that have been added in Govan added value to Rangers squad? And how much is the current squad worth? With a reported squad value of £83.7million, The Scotsman look at how much each Gers player is valued, from the lowest to the highest, according to the transfer values set by popular football statistics site FotMob.

1 . Bailey Rice - £17k Despite being one of the club's most highly-rated youngsters, Rice has the lowest market value in the entire Ibrox first team squad.

2 . Emmanuel Fernandez - £348k Signed for Peterborough United this summer, the young centre-back is valued at just £348,000.

3 . Liam Kelly - £366k The Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper broke into the starting XI towards the end of last season, but is one of the lowest valued player's in the entire squad.