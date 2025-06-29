The latest transfer rumours and speculation around Scottish football

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is your Sunday transfer bulletin as Celtic line up a fourth summer signing, Rangers welcome back a surprise name, the latest on Lawrence Shankland plus a new club for Leigh Griffiths...

Next Celtic signing ‘agreed’

Brendan Rodgers has already added three new faces to his Celtic squad so far this summer - and a fourth is on the way. That is according to a Japanese news outlet which claims that lbirex Niigata defender Hayato Inamura has agreed a move to Scottish champions. Sponichi state that Inamura played his final game for his current club against Machida Zelvia on Sunday, a match which ended in a 4-0 defeat, and will now fly to Scotland this coming week to seal a move to Parkhead. The 23-year-old, who can play left-sided centre back and left back, is renowned for his set pieces. If the deal goes through, Inamura will join Kieran Tierney, Ross Doohan and Benjamin Nygren as fresh additions to the Celtic ranks this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Japanese defender Hayato Inamura is said to have agreed a move to Celtic from J-League 1 outfit Albirex Niigata. | YouTube

Hearts and Shankland deadlocked

Hearts' hopes of retaining out-of-contract captain Lawrence Shankland appear to be fading with talks over a new deal reaching deadlock. New Hearts boss Derek McInnes was hoping for a positive resolution which would have allowed the 29-year-old striker to join up with his teammates for a pre-season training camp in Spain. However, the flight took off on Saturday without Shankland on board amid reports that talks had broken down due to a marginal difference between what the Tynecastle club were offering and the Scotland international's demands. However, while Hearts are said to be standing firm, sister title Edinburgh Evening News claim that lines of communication remain open between club and player at this time, although Shankland is also understood to be exploring other options, with teams in England and Saudi Arabia showing an interest.

Jose Cifuentes is set to return to Rangers after confirming his exit from Aris. | Getty Images

Surprise Rangers return

Russell Martin is set to welcome a forgotten name back into his Rangers squad with midfielder Jose Cifuentes returning from a loan spell with Aris Thessaloniki. It appeared the Ecuadorian's time at Ibrox was up when he joined the Greek outfit last summer on a season-long loan deal which included an option to buy. Aris had been expected to trigger this option given Cifuentes made 29 league appearances for them and helped them qualify for Europe. However, they could not afford the £3million asking price and opted against another loan. Cifuentes has now confirmed that his time in Greece is over with the former Los Angeles FC man now set to return to Ibrox, where he has two more years left on his deal. Whether he can force his way into Martin’s plans, however, remains to be seen.

"Thank you Aris," the 26-year-old posted on Instagram. To teammates, coaching staff, fans and club staff, it was a pleasure to spend the season with you, a season full of challenges, which has now come to an end, From my family and I, we thank you for everything we have experienced and we wish you the best for the new season."

Griffiths on the move

Former Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths has signed for a new club. The 34-year-old, who scored 123 goals for the Hoops in 261 appearances, has spent the last three years playing for semi-professional outfit Mandurah City in Western Australia. Griffiths, who also netted four times in 22 Scotland caps, quit Scottish football in the summer of 2022 for a new life Down Under following a brief spell at Falkirk, which followed his release from Parkhead. He has now signed for Stirling Macedonia Lions of the National Premier Leagues, which operates on a regional structure beneath the A-League, the top flight of Australian Football. The club is based in Perth, Western Australia and finished fourth in the league last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad