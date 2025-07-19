Celtic confirm latest signing - fee and contract length revealed as Brendan Rodgers has say

Celtic have announced the signing of striker Shin Yamada on a long-term contract.

Celtic have confirmed the signing of Japanese striker Shin Yamada on a long-term deal from J-League outfit Kawasaki Frontale.

The 25-year-old is understood to have signing for an fee of around £1.5million, and has agreed a four-year-contract at Celtic Park, where he will compete with Adam Idah, Daizen Maeda and Johnny Kenny for the central striking role next season.

Following confirmation of his transfer to the Scottish champions, Yamada spoke of his delight at signing for the club, saying: “Celtic is one of the top names in world football. I have already watched my countrymen like Daizen, Reo and Kyogo do so well at Celtic and I will aim to have the same impact. I am my own player, though, and I am ready to face all my own challenges directly.

“I want to do so well at Celtic, I know that Celtic Park is one of the best places in the world to play football with the best supporters around and I will do everything I can to make my new fans proud of me. I promise I will give everything I have to bring our fans success.”

Kawasaki Frontale confirmed earlier in the week that Yamada was departing the club in order to ‘complete the necessary procedures to enable him to transfer to a club overseas’, and with his transfer to the Hoops rubber stamped, he will now link up with fellow new faces Kieran Tierney, Benjamin Nygren, Callum Osmand, Ross Doohan, and Hayato Inamura ahead of this weekend’s glamour friendly with Newcastle United on July 19 at Celtic Park.

One of many Japanese internationals to have joined the club in recent years, Celtic have had huge success in the J-League market, signing key players such as Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi. The club have also signed Yosuke Ideguchi, Yuki Kobayashi, and Tomoki Iwata in recent years, with each move said to have significantly increased the club’s commercial appeal in Japan.

Reported to have been eyed by several clubs across from Europe, Yamada was regular goal-scorer in the J -League, bagging 19 goals in the Japanese top flight for Kawasaki Frontale during the 2024 campaign, while has been capped regularly at Under-23 level. Described as a ‘penalty box striker’, the Hoops were able to negotiate a bargain fee due to his contract expiring in 18 months at the Todoroki Athletics Stadium.