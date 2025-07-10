Here is the latest Scottish football transfer news including the latest rumours surrounding Rangers, Celtic and the Scotland national team.

Ex-Scotland cap joins 15th club

Former Celtic striker Tony Watt has joined Patrick Thistle after his release from Dundee United in the summer. The 31-year-old has signed a two-year-deal at Maryhill, who become the 15th club of his career. Having won promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2023/24, Watt struggled for regular game time at Tannadice last season, and spent the second-half of last season on loan to former club Motherwell, featuring 28 times at Fir Park.

“To secure a player like Tony is a real coup for the club,” said head coach Mark Wilson. “I played with him briefly when he was a youngster at Celtic and he’s gone on to have a distinguished career since then. He arrives here as a very experienced player who had an excellent season the last time he was playing at this level and we want to give him the platform to perform like that again.”

Tony Watt has joined Patrick Thistle on a free transfer this summer. | SNS Group

St Mirren ‘rejected’ by defender

St Mirren have failed in their attempts to lure Latvian defender Daniels Balodis to the SMiSA Stadium this summer, with the former St Johnstone centre-back set to sign for Slovakian side Tatran Presov. The 27-year-old spent last season at McDiarmid Park, playing 13 times, bur departed Perthshire following the club’s relegation to the Scottish Championship.

His form at St Johnstone had alerted head coach Stephen Robinson to his availability, but it appears the Paisley outfit have been unsuccessful in their attempts to keep the Riga-born defender in the Scottish Premiership, with Balodis on the verge of completing a move to the Slovakian top flight.

Daniels Balodis departed St Johnstone earlier this summer. | SNS Group

Scotland ace set for shock switch

Scotland international goalkeeper Angus Gunn is set to make a surprise move to the Saudi Pro League, according to a report from MidanAlYaum. The 29-year-old was released by Norwich City in the summer and is available as a free agent, leading to loose links with a move to the Scottish Premiership. However, it appears the 16-cap stopper is now interesting Al-Khaleej, who have ‘opened talks’ with Gunn and his agent, with offer that has been made from the club ‘welcomed’ by the ex-Southampton man.

English Premier League sides Everton and Leeds United have also been credited with an interest in Gunn in recent months, with the Toffess thought to have an interest in Gunn due to David Moyes need for an experienced back-up to Jordan Pickford on Merseyside.

Angus Gunn is ‘in talks’ with a Saudi Pro League club - though Everton have an interest in bringing him to Merseyside this summer. | SNS Group

Rangers ‘consider’ surprise move

Rangers are mulling over a transfer move for ex-Ibrox ace and current Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass, following the financial uncertainly currently surrounding the Owls. Head coach Russell Martin has already raided the Hillsborough outfit for Djeidi Gassama, who is expected to have his move to Rangers confirmed imminently, with the Ibrox hierarchy now said be ‘closely monitoring the situation’ at the EFL Championship outfit, according to an exclusive report from the Sheffield Star.

According to the report ‘several players are understood to have tendered a notice period’ at Sheffield Wednesday, after cashflow problems saw wages for May and June 2025 not paid on time for most senior players and staff, with the Owls’ pressing need for funds putting several clubs on alert as they look to poach their key players. Coventry City, Derby County and Norwich City are also reported to hold an interest in Windass.

Josh Windass has been a key figure for Sheffield Wednesday in recent years - but is now set to leave Hillsborough. | George Wood/Getty Images

Celtic ‘decide against’ transfer

Celtic have pulled out of a move for winger Isak Jansson due to Rapid Vienna’s price tag - but have been offered renewed hope of in their quest to sign Royal Antwerp forward Michel-Ange Balikwisha. The Scottish champions were reported to have made an inquiry for Jansson, 22, but baulked at the asking price for the young Swede, and will now turn their attentions other targets.

According to Sky Sports, Jansson is now edging closer to a move to Ligue 1 side Nice after the two club’s agreed a deal worth around £9million for the diminutive winger. Celtic could now move forward with a deal for long-term target Balikwisha though, following reports that the Belgian missed training with Royal Antwerp amid transfer negotiations.

Antwerp's forward Michel-Ange Balikwisha is a long-term target for Celtic. | Belga/AFP via Getty Images