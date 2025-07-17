Rangers plot another raid, Celtic 25y/o on brink of exit, £600k bid for winger - transfer news
our best bits of transfer stories and gossip from the world of Scottish football this Thursday evening:
Dons reject Morris bids
Aberdeen have turned down two approaches from Luton Town for winger Shayden Morris.
The 23-year-old was a key player for the Dons last season, playing a big part in their Scottish Cup final victory and becoming a fans’ favourite at Pittodrie.
Morris is entering the final year of his contract with Aberdeen and Luton, who were relegated to England’s League One last season, are reported to have offered up to £600,000 for the ex-Fleetwood Town player.
Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield is keen to bolster his squad for a promotion push and it remains to be seen whether they will return with an improved offer for Morris
Rangers linked with another keeper
Rangers hold an interest in highly-rated Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles, according to media sources in England.
The 19-year-old is set to leave Sheffield Wednesday due to the ongoing financial issues at Hillsborough and having raided the English Championship for Djeidi Gassama, it is claimed that Rangers may move for the teenager.
Charles became the Owls’ No 1 towards the end of last season and made 14 appearances for the club.
Rangers boss Russell Martin currently has Jack Butland and Liam Kelly as his goalkeeping options at Ibrox.
Celtic winger poised for exit
Luis Palma is set to leave Celtic once more on loan, with a season-long stint with Polish club Lech Poznan all but agreed.
The Honduran was signed by Celtic two seasons ago for £3million, but has struggled to become a first-team fixture under current manager Brendan Rodgers.
Palma spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Olimpiacos in Greece and now appears destined for another season away from Glasgow.
The 25-year-old was not part of Celtic’s pre-season trip to Portugal, despite Rodgers needing more reinforcements out wide following the exit of Nicolas Kuhn to Como.
Dundee United close in on Dolcek
Dundee United could take their summer arrivals to nine with the signing of winger Ivan Dolcek.
The 25-year-old Croatian is currently at Dunajska Streda in Slovakia and according to reports, the Tangerines are keen to land him on a loan deal.
Contracted until the summer of 2027 with his current club, the former Slaven Belupo player can operate on the left wing but also at full-back.
United manager Jim Goodwin is understood to want the player signed before next week’s Conference League qualifier against Una Strassen of Luxembourg.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.