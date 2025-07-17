The latest Scottish transfer news from Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and beyond this Thursday morning.

Here are some of top transfer stories and gossip from around Scottish football this Thursday morning...

Dundee boss makes frank admission

New Dundee head coach Steven Pressley has told supporters that the club ‘can’t afford’ to replace Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan, following their respective summer moves to Rangers and Hibs. The 51-year-old boss secured the signing of Hull City midfielder Callum Jones earlier in the week, but has offered a frank admission to the Den’s Park faithful over the departures of two of his key players.

“Financially, we can’t go out and sign ready-made replacements,” said Pressley. “If you look at Jones, he’s at a really good age just now. He’s had a number of loans. He’s done a lot of his foundational work. But we’ve seen enough in his performances around the areas we are looking for and the experience he’s had, he’s ready to kick on. That’s where we are in our recruitment.

“We can’t sign a ready-made replacement for a Lyall Cameron. We have to sign players who maybe haven’t quite put it all together yet. Callum has a lot of good attributes and with our support we hope he can start putting them all together here.”

Dundee ‘can’t afford’ to replace Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan this summer. | SNS Group

Hibs reject bids

Hibs have rebuffed ‘seven-figure’ bids for defender Lewis Miller after interested emerged in the Australian defender from across the border. According to a report in The Scottish Sun, the 24-year-old full-back has been targeted by clubs in the EFL Championship, with officials bid coming in for the Socceroos star during the summer transfer window, though the interested clubs have not been named. A regular in David Gray’s defence, Hibs exercised a one-year option in Miller’s contract last season to extend him contract until the summer of 2026, following the player’s impressive performance at Easter Road since his arrival from Central Coast Mariners in 2022.

“He has shown with his performances for us, and on the international stage, that he’s developing as a player,” said Gray back in April. “He’s a good character and is keen to constantly progress. We look forward to continuing our journey together.” Despite having just one year left on his deal, the capital club are reluctant to lose the player though, with the Hibs hierarchy said to value Miller significantly higher than the £1million they have been offered.

Hibs defender Lewis Miller has interest from the EFL Championship. | SNS Group

Celtic ‘not interested’ in £15m man

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has poured cold water on rumours of the club’s interest in Odsonne Edouard, after he was linked with a potential return to the club this summer. According to a report from French journalist Sébastien Vidal on Wednesday, the Hoops head coach was said to be ‘monitoring’ the Frenchman’s situation at Crystal Palace.

Signed by the Northern Irish boss during his first spell in charge in 2017, Edouard scored 88 goals in 179 appearances for Celtic across all competitions before departing in a £15milllion move to Crystal Palace in 2021. However, following last night’s 2-0 pre-season win over Sporting CP, Rodgers insists there’s no interest in a move for his former hitman.

“Odsonne hasn’t been on my radar, to be fair,” said Rodgers. “I obviously know him but it’s about a player who will fit into the structure of the team. It’s about the collective of the team. Big names don’t always give you want you need. This team needs hunger, goals and work rate and intensity. Big names don’t always give you that. It’s about big players.”

Odsonne Edouard has been linked with a return to Celtic this summer. | SNS Group

Rangers target makes key decision

Rangers have been dealt a blow in their bid to capture Brazilian-Congolese playmaker Metinho this summer, after the player made a key decision on his future this morning. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder spent the second-half of last season on loan at Basel, helping them win then Swiss Super League after joining from French Ligue 2 side Troyes. With just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Stade de l’Aube, it was revealed last month that Metinho saw his future away from France, leading to interest from Rangers, who were said to be preparing a £4million bid in order to bring him to Ibrox this summer.

However, according to a fresh report from Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, it appears the promising talent has opted to re-join Basel instead, with the Swiss giants agreeing deal to bring him back to the club on a permanent deal. The player is expected in Switzerland today for medical tests and contract signing.