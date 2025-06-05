Hibs delight as club confirm signing of 6ft 5in player 'we have been tracking for a long time'

Austrian goalkeeper joins on three-year deal

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs have secured the signing of Austrian goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger.

The 6ft 5in shot-stopper arrives at Easter Road from Austrian Bundesliga side TVS Hartberg for an undisclosed fee after Hibs triggered a release clause in his contract, which had a year left to run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sallinger has signed a three-year deal with David Gray's side and will compete with Jordan Smith for the number one jersey next season following the departures of Josef Bursik, who has returned to Club Brugge following the completion of his season-long loan, and Max Boruc, who has been released, bringing an end to his two-year spell with the club.

Raphael Sallinger signs for Hibs. Picture: Alan Rennie | Alan Rennie

The 29-year-old becomes Gray's second signing ahead of the 2025-26 season following the capture of Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath on a pre-contract agreement.

Sallinger kept 12 clean sheets in 38 appearances for TVS Hartbeg across all competitions during the 2024-25 season and played every minute of the club's run to the Austrian Cup final where they narrowly lost out 1-0 to Wolfsberger AC.

“We’re really pleased to bring Raphael to the Football Club," head coach Gray explained. “He’s a talented goalkeeper that has a number of positive attributes, and he performed excellently in the Austrian Bundesliga last season. He will provide healthy competition in the goalkeeping department, which will benefit him and Jordan Smith.

“My coaching staff and I look forward to working with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay expressed delight over securing a player who has been on the club’s radar for some time.

“Raphael is someone we’ve been tracking for a long period of time, so we’re delighted to get the deal over the line," Mackay said.

“With two goalkeepers departing this summer, we knew we needed reinforcements in that area. Now with Raphael and Jordan Smith, we have a good level of competition in the goalkeeping department.

“We look forward to seeing him join the group when the players return later this month.”