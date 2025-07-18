'These things are...': Celtic transfer target breaks silence on £7m exit links

Celtic are reported hold an interest in the athletic Romanian striker.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic target Louis Munteanu has broken his silence on rumours of a potential departure from Europa League outfit CFR Cluj this summer, following reports that the Scottish champions had launched bid for the striker earlier this week.

The Romanian international has also been linked with Ligue 1 sides Lille and Nice in recent weeks after scoring 23-goals in the SuperLiga last year, though it is claimed to be Celtic that have made the first move, with the player subject of a reported £7million bid from Brendan Rodgers’ side. Celtic are keen to add to their attacking options this summer and are set to land Shin Yamada from Kawasaki Frontale in the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Munteanu, 23, returned to action for CFR Cluj’s last night, coming off the bench to score his side’s second goal as they coasted past Hungarian outfit Paksi FC 3-0 in the first leg of their Europa League qualifying win at Stadionul Dr. Constantin Rădulescu on Thursday night. Having missed the opening three games of the season, the 6ft striker opened up on his return.

Brendan Rodgers is looking to add to his attacking options ahead of the season opener vs St Mirren. | Getty Images

“I'm glad I came back in style,” said Munteanu. “I'm glad for the team's victory. That we didn't concede a goal, just like Mister [head coach Dan Petrescu] likes. It was clear in the first half that they had quality, but they weren't above us, we had to qualify, we were the better team, now we have another very difficult match.”

Celtic will step up their pre-season preparations with a visit from English Premier League giants Newcastle United this weekend, with home fans set to get their first glimpse of new signings Benjamin Nygren, Callum Osmand, Kieran Tierney and Ross Doohan, while a £1.5million deal to sign Yamada is also close.

However, despite the impending addition of Yamada, it is understood that Rodgers is keen to add further competition for both Adam Idah and Daizen Maeda this summer as he looks to ‘freshen up’ his squad ahead of their attempts to win a fifth successive - and record 56th - Scottish Premiership title. Reports in the player’s homeland claim that a move to Glasgow for Munteanu is a possibility, though Celtic are said to have been told improve their £7million offer, with club chairman Ioan Varga believed to want almost double for the prolific striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad