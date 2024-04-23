His work as a theatre director has seen him stage shows in trains, castles, swimming pools, a woodland, fishing boats, town centres and sports stadium.

Now Alan Lane has been charged with leading one of Scotland’s most high-profile cultural events into a new era – after being appointed the next creative director of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The Yorkshireman, who has been involved with several large-scale events during “City of Culture” celebrations in Hull, Leeds and Liverpool, will oversee the programming and design of the Tattoo from its 75th anniversary edition in 2025.

Alan Lane is the new creative director of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Mr Lane, who will replace New Zealander Michael Braithwaite after a three-year tenure in the role, will have an expanded remit which will see him work on different models for taking smaller-scale versions of the Tattoo out on tour around the world, including into theatres.

He founded the Leeds-based theatre company Slung Low 24 years ago and it has become renowned for its track record in delivering “epic productions in non-theatre spaces,” often using city spaces as backdrops in the likes of Sheffield, York, Hull and Manchester.

Slung Low has previously worked with Buckingham Place, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Barbican arts centre in London, the Lowry arts centre in Manchester, the National Theatre of Croatia and Singapore Arts Festival.

Highlights of his CV include a year-long project that unfolded online, on the BBC and live in Hull during its UK “city of culture” programme, a major cultural event in Manchester to mark the centenary of the Battle of the Somme and The Awakening, the opening event for a “year of culture” programme in Leeds last year, which was staged at Headingley Stadium.

Fireworks from the ramparts of Edinburgh Castle at last year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Mr Lane, a troop commander with the 75 Engineer Regiment reserve unit of the British Army, has been unveiled as the Tattoo’s new creative director five months after Jason Barrett, a former United States Marine Corps officer, was appointed chief executive of the Tattoo.

Although one-off versions of the event have previously been staged in Australia and New Zealand, Mr Barrett has raised the prospect of extension international tours of outdoor arenas, as well as smaller-scale indoor versions suitable for the likes of Broadway in New York or London’s West End.

Mr Lane, whose father was in the Royal Air Force, said his first experience of a major show was when he was taken to the Tattoo as a child.

In an exclusive interview with The Scotsman, he said: “I can really remember thinking: ‘Look at all these people doing exactly the same thing. How exciting is that? That excitement has really stayed with me. I’ve always loved the Tattoo. I’ve probably seen it around eight or nine times over the years.

Alan Lane is the new creative director of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Picture: Tom Arber

“The reason I’ve worked on so many big, outdoor shows over the year is the sheer excitement of their scale, when you have so many people coming together from different communities. I’ve loved working with large groups of people. It is almost when theatre becomes sacred. There is a bit of extra magic in the air.

"There is a real sense with the Tattoo that it is ceremonial as well as entertaining. I’ve been really lucky that a lot of the work I’ve made has tapped into that. The audience comes along tingling to see it.”

A global hunt for a new creative director for the Tattoo was launched in January to oversee the events due to be held in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Mr Lane said he had been inundated with people suggesting he apply for the Tattoo role after it was advertised and admitted contacting the headhunter to declare: “I need this job."

Alan Lane, the new creative director of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, was involved in The Awakening, the opening event of the Leeds Year of Culture. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The recruitment advert stated: “They will have experience and knowledge of how to create a powerful narrative, arcs and stories that audiences will buy into and connect with. They will have a passion for tradition, together with a forward-thinking, creative vision.”Mr Lane, who has started his job this week, will be in Edinburgh in August while the final show created by Mr Braithwaite unfolds at the esplanade.

He added: “It’s a really exciting thing to take on.

"The sense of scale of the Tattoo, the way it looks back and the way it is packaged up into something so thrilling is genuinely unique. You literally can't see anything like it anywhere else.

"One absolute gift for me is that my first show will be the 75th anniversary one.

"The other is that this year I will get to hang out while Michael makes his third brilliant show this year. It will be a huge opportunity and privilege to see how it all gets made before he hands on the baton."

Mr Braithwaite's two previous shows have introducing new special effects to light up the facade of the castle and the esplanade, a new “electropipes” sequence set to dance music, and the use of more pop and rock music, along with themes from films and video games.

Alan Lane, the new creative director of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, was involved in The Awakening, the opening event of the Leeds Year of Culture. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Mr Lane said: "There is an absolute responsibility that goes with the job. This thing is bigger than any creative director or producer. None of them have put themselves before the Tattoo.

"There are certain things you’ve got to get right. Everyone thinks it is exactly the same every year but if you look back all the way to 1950 it has never stood still.

"It's about delivering on the amazing promise of the Tattoo and keeping it fresh so there are changes for people who do want to come back year after year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lane said a key part of his job would be working out how to take "the beating heart of the Tattoo” onto new international stages .