2 . Baby Reindeer

Richard Gadd won the Edinburgh Comedy Award in 2016 for his show 'Monkey See, Monkey Do'. The comedy show, that ultimately revealed a terrible secret that he had been hiding for years, ended up becoming part of Netflix hit Baby Reindeer - along with another Edinburgh show, also called Baby Reindeer. The seven episode series has been one of the biggest hits of the year - streamed by millions around the world and achieving a rare 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomates. Netflix have now announced that they'll be submitting Gadd's fiercely-personal project for the consideration of the Emmy Award judges.