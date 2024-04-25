Baby Reindeer is one of the biggest television hits of the year – wowing viewers around the world who have streamed it in their millions on Netflix.
The show is based on the incredible real-life experiences of writer and performer Richard Gadd, who now seems destined for stardom, which originally played out on stage at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - in Summerhall’s Roundabout venue.
It’s just the latest show to achieve great success after enjoying a run in Scotland’s Capital during August.
1. The League of Gentlemen
Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson were a little known sketch troupe before winning the Edinburgh Comedy Award in 1997 with their show The League of Gentlemen. A radio show, television show. feature film and love tours followed, all featuring the many sinister characters of the town of Royston Vasey.
2. Baby Reindeer
Richard Gadd won the Edinburgh Comedy Award in 2016 for his show 'Monkey See, Monkey Do'. The comedy show, that ultimately revealed a terrible secret that he had been hiding for years, ended up becoming part of Netflix hit Baby Reindeer - along with another Edinburgh show, also called Baby Reindeer. The seven episode series has been one of the biggest hits of the year - streamed by millions around the world and achieving a rare 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomates. Netflix have now announced that they'll be submitting Gadd's fiercely-personal project for the consideration of the Emmy Award judges.
3. Nanette
When Australian comic Hannah Gadsby brought her latest standup set to Edinburgh in 2017 she played a tiny lecture theatre at Assembly George Square. The deeply affecting show, about homophobia and sexual violence, would prove to be one of the most talked-about pieces of comedy in history. She won the Edinburgh Comedy Award that year (sharing the trophy with John Robins) and then made a recording of Nanette for Netflix which became a massive hit. A global tour followed, as did a Peabody Award and an Emmy.
4. The Mighty Boosh
First appearing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1997 as part of a Stewart Lee show, Noel Fielding and Julian Barratt returned the next year with their own sketch show, The Mighty Boosh, winning the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer. More live shows followed - with Arctic Boosh in 1999 and Autoboosh in 2000. A television deal was then signed with the BBC, with three series of their madcap adventures that are still beloved today.