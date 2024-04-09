Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Gail Porter pulls plug on show after being 'priced out' of accommodation

Gail Porter has cancelled a planned run of shows at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe due to the cost of staying in the city.

Scottish TV star Gail Porter has hit out after being forced to pull out of a planned run of shows at this year's Fringe due to the cost of staying in her home city during the event.

The Edinburgh-born actress, broadcaster and stand-up comic took to social media to say that she had been "priced out" of the event.

Porter, who suggested the "greed" of property landlords was to blame for the cost of appearing at the Fringe, said she had been unable to find any suitable accommodation in the city centre under £2000 for a 10-day run.

The 53-year-old, who made her stand-up debut at the festival last year, said she was “incredibly gutted” at having to pull the plug on her show because she could not afford the accommodation costs.

Porter, who was brought up in Portobello, said she was "so sorry" for young performers who will not be able to afford to stay in the city, adding "greed is awful."

However the Fringe Society, the arts charity which oversees the 77-year-old festival, told The Scotsman that self-catering accommodation was still available in the city during the festival at Edinburgh, Queen Margaret and Heriot-Watt universities.

The Fringe Society admitted last year that artists and audiences were facing a “perfect storm” over the cost and availability of accommodation during the event, citing the growing popularity of Edinburgh as a tourism destination and new legislation affecting properties which have traditionally been let out during the Fringe.

Porter, who won widespread acclaim from critics at last year's Fringe, said she had been able to perform as she was house-sitting for friends who were out of the city on holiday.

Posting on Instagram, Porter said: “Edinburgh...you have priced me out the market. I can’t afford to do a gig at the festival.

"All these new lovely hopeful humans that want to perform, make people think, smile, cry, laugh… they can’t afford to stay in my home town.

“I’m so so incredibly gutted. Greed is never nice."

She also tweeted: “I was so excited to go to the Fringe this year. But I have been priced out by the soaring costs of B&Bs.

“I feel so sorry for new young performers that won’t be able to afford accommodation. I’m gutted Edinburgh has done this. Greed is awful.”

She told The Scotsman: “I was quoted just under £2000 for 10 days. It was the cheapest I could find in town.”

The Fringe Society encourages artists and performers to use a dedicated “accommodation portal" on its website to access the most affordable rooms and rates it has been able to negotiate for self-catering accommodation, including in student halls.

It will be running an official ‘Festival Village’ for the first time at Queen Margaret University’s campus in Musselburgh, which will offer around 500 rooms in self-catering flats for under £270 a week.

Responding to Porter on social media, the Fringe Society said: “Totally understand your frustration, Gail. Please know we're doing what we can to find solutions, be it through discussions with government or negotiating affordable options for artists. Please give our team a shout and they'll do what they can to help.”

A spokeswoman for the Fringe Society said: “We continue to lobby local government, universities and student accommodation providers to set aside affordable rooms for our artists.

"We work with a range of universities and colleges across Edinburgh, to signpost affordable accommodation to artists performing at the Fringe.

"There is an online accommodation portal which signposts availability across these organisations, and our artist services team are on hand throughout the year to help with any specific queries.