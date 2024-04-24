Baby Reindeer is one of the biggest television hits of the year – wowing viewers around the world who have streamed it in their millions on Netflix.

The show is based on the incredible real-life experiences of writer and performer Richard Gadd, who now seems destined for stardom, which originally played out on stage at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Fifer is just the latest big name to have previously won the Edinburgh Comedy Award.

Launched in 1981, the award is presented to the comedy show judged to have been the best at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and is recognised as the most prestigious comedy prize in the UK.

The award is designed to promote acts that have yet to become household names, so comedians judged to have ‘star status’ are not eligible - for instance if they have a show on a major television channel or can regularly fill a 500-set venue.

A Best Newcomer Award was added in 1992, followerd by a Panel Prize in 2006 for those who have made a particularly special contribution to the Fringe Festival.

Here are 12 acts – including Richard Gadd – who went on to enjoy massive success after winning the award.

1 . Richard Gadd Richard Gadd won the Edinburgh Comedy Award in 2016 for his show 'Monkey See, Monkey Do'. The comedy show, that ultimately revealed a terrible secret that he had been hiding for years, ended up becoming part of Netflix hit Baby Reindeer - along with another Edinburgh show, also called Baby Reindeer. The seven episode series has been one of the biggest hits of the year - streamed by millions around the world and achieving a rare 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomates. Netflix have now announced that they'll be submitting Gadd's fiercely-personal project for the consideration of the Emmy Award judges. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2 . The Mighty Boosh As The Mighty Boosh, Noel Fielding and Julian Barratt won the Best Newcomer Award in 1998. They went on to create a massively popular television programme of the same name, before solo projects saw them feature in everything from cult British film A Field in England to The Great British Bakeoff. Photo: Jason Kempin Photo Sales

3 . Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie won thefirst award in 1981 as part of the Cambridge Footlights - who also included Oscar-winning actress and screenwriter Emma Thompson and comedian Tony Slattery. They became one of the UK's most popular television double acts, before going on to find individual global fame with star roles in numerous television programmes and Hollywood films. Photo: Mike Marsland Photo Sales

4 . Hannah Gadsby Hannah Gadsby won the Edinburgh Comedy Award for her hard-hitting show Nanette in 2017. The show then appeared on Netflix, becoming one of the most-watched, and discussed, comedy specials of all time. She now tours the world playing to packed auditoriums. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams Photo Sales