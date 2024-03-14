Mark Nelson will be playing the King's Theatre as part of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

As the title would suggest, the Glasgow International Comedy Festival features performers from around the world.

But amidst the hundreds of shows on offer in the coming weeks there is also plenty of local talent.

Here are five Scottish comics worth catching.

Raymond Mearns Had a Stroke of Luck!

Talk about turning lemons into lemonade. One of the most consistently funny Scottish club comedians in the business, Raymond Means had to pull out of his run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last year after suffering from a stroke. His response was to make a show out of it, typically finding humour in the darkest of places. Hear all about it at The Stand Comedy Club on March 30 and April 10.

Zara Gladman and Friends

Already a Glasgow legend thanks to her hilarious viral videos featuring a typically smug West End mum, this is comedian Zara Gladman's much-anticipated live debut. Billed as "an evening of silliness and song", it's on at Oran Mor for two shows on March 26 and 28. Long sold out, it's always worth checking for returns at the venue.

Mark Nelson: All The Best

One of the nicest people in Scottish comedy, Mark Nelson won a new army of fans over the pandemic by hosting live-streamed shows direct from The Stand Comedy Club. His festival gig couldn't be more different - swapping an empty room for his biggest headline show to date at Glasgow's King's Theatre - but expect the same "cutting observations, social commentary and hilarious one liners" on March 22.

Marc Jennings: Marc-in-Progress

It wouldn't be a comedy festival without going to see at least one work-in-progress show - seeing a big name comedian play a tiny venue as they work through half-developed ideas from a tattered notebook. Last year Marc Jennings sold out the King's Theatre and a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. This year he's playing the tiny basement at Blackfriars pub on March 21.

The Wee Man: Nae Offence