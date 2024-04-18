Do you hear the words “rock opera” and run a mile? Have you been forever scarred by overly ambitious Fringe shows of the past? Do you have literally no sense of fun and adventure? Well then, you may want to look away now because Mary, Queen of Rock! is coming to this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

“The year is 1561. The Scottish Reformation has enforced an outright ban on rock 'n' roll. Cue the arrival of Mary Stuart... the undisputed Queen of Rock! With the Scottish nobles and her cousin in England against her, can Mary get the country rocking? Or will heads roll?” says the blurb.

