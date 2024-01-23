Watch: A Dancer’s Dream - Alvin Ailey trailer
In May last year, the International Festival opened applications for a paid opportunity for Scotland-based dancers at the start of their career to train with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in the run up to the Festival in August, which culminated in performances with the company at the Festival Theatre.
The successful applicants were filmed during their training and the documentary goes live on the Edinburgh International Festival's YouTube channel on the 23rd of January, follows the dancers as they prepare for their first professional appearance at the Festival.