A multi-million pound “headquarters” and museum for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe has been given the green light – after warnings that a community centre earmarked for the project was at risk of closure and Government funding could have been lost if a decision was delayed.

Councillors have backed the transformation of a Victorian-era school building, near the Pleasance Courtyard and Assembly Roxy venues, into a “new home” for the world's largest arts festival.

The South Bridge Resource Centre, which has been run as Fringe venue by Greenside in recent years, is expected to be taken over in the autumn by the Fringe Society thanks to a £7m pledge for the project from the UK Government.

The South Bridge Resource Centre, near the Pleasance Courtyard and Assembly Roxy venues, is earmarked for a new headquarters for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.

All of the Fringe Society’s will be run under the one roof from the building, which is also expected to become a new public attraction telling “the history of the Fringe and its home in Edinburgh.”

The council’s decision has ended a seven-year search for a new base for the Fringe Society, which operates from three city centre buildings throughout the year and hires other spaces every August.

An official council report said the building had been at increasing risk of closure for four years due to its declining condition, and needed more than £1.9m worth of repair and restoration work.

The new Fringe hub will be permanently shared with the Canongate Youth project and other groups it works with, including Totally Sound and Reel Youth Media.

However talks are still ongoing to find suitable alternative accommodation for the other groups, organisations and council staff who currently use the Infirmary Street building.The Fringe Society has pledged to ensure “affordable” studio, desk and event space is made available to community groups, grassroots organisations, individual artists and industry workers.

The Fringe Society has secured a 99-year lease to create “a flexible, functional and accessible space to bring artists, residents, community groups and the Fringe community together.”

Chief executive Shona McCarthy said: “The decision is an important milestone in the journey towards creating a new Fringe community hub.

“We're pleased with the decision and excited to move a step closer towards providing a flexible, functional, sustainable and accessible space to bring artists, residents, community groups and the Fringe community together.”

Val Walker, the city council’s culture convener, said: “The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society now has a substantial city centre location for their exciting plans for a new hub.

"The proposals are for a new, year-round space which includes opportunities for local cultural organisations, artists, and communities to use as well as a Fringe Festival home.

“As part of the proposals, suitable alternative locations have already been identified for the majority of groups and classes that currently use the building. Further detailed and responsive engagement will take place as we identify venues going forward.

“The council has a vital role to play in ensuring residents have access to creative and cultural opportunities wherever they live in our city.

"We’re committed to regular funding, partnership working, and backing development programmes and projects.