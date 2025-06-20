The latest Scottish football transfer news on Friday morning involving Rangers, Celtic, Liverpool and Ross County.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the latest transfer rumours surrounding Scottish football on Friday morning, including Rangers, Celtic, Liverpool and more.

Ross County capture ex-Sunderland man

Ross County have confirmed the signing of former Sunderland defender Ben Crompton on a two-year-contract as boss Don Cowie continues to revamp his Staggies squad following their relegation to the Scottish Championship. The 21-year-defender was released by the Stadium of Light outfit at the end of last season having been unable to break into their first team squad, but featured regularly for Tamworth in the National League after joining them on loan in the second-half of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was particularly impressive in their FA Cup third round tie against Tottenham Hotspur, where he came up against Timo Werner and Spurs captain Son Heung-min, with the fifth tier side taking them all the way to extra-time. “We are really happy Ben has chosen to join us,” said Staggies boss Cowie. “He had a really productive loan spell with Tamworth last season, and he offers a strong ability on the ball as well as an imposing physical presence.”

Ex-Sunderland defender Ben Crompton has moved to Scotland.

Liverpool ‘make Robertson decision’

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is ‘ready to allow’ Scotland captain Andy Robertson to leave Anfield this summer as they edge closer to the megabucks signing of Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez. The 31-year-old has interest from Atletico Madrid, with his place in the Reds starting XI now under serious threat amid the pending arrival of Hungarian international Kerkez.

Should the Cherries defender arrive in the coming days, it will leave Liverpool with three left-backs on their books vying for one spot, with fellow full-back Kostas Tsimikas also said to be courting interest from Leeds United. However, according to a new report, Slot is ‘prepared to cash in’ on Robertson, with the ex-Dundee United man said to favour a move to La Liga rather than remain in the English Premier League.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson could leave Anfield this summer. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Celtic man in “lowest moment”

Forgotten Celtic forward Luis Palma admits being taken off at half-time during Honduras’ 6-0 defeat to Canada is one of his lowest moments in football. The 25-year-old is expected to leave Celtic Park this summer having fallen down the pecking order at the club. He spent the second-half of last season on loan in the Greek Super League with Olympiacos, but will not return to Erythrolefki after they opted against taking up the option to make his deal permanent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being out of favour at club level, he was handed a start for his international side as they faced Canada in the CONCACAF Gold Cup match on Wednesday, but was hauled off at half-time with his side 3-0 down. "It's one of my lowest moments in my career,” said Palma in the aftermath of the defeat. We have to accept we are going through a very difficult time at the moment. But we all know that was nowhere near acceptable. Now we have to use this as a learning experience for the rest of the tournament. The whole team is devastated by this setback.

Luis Palma has an uncertain future at Celtic. | AFP via Getty Images

Dundee mull over deal for ex-Hibs man

Dundee head coach Steven Pressley is mulling over a former Hibs and St Mirren midfielder Kyle Magennis after taking the 26-year-old on trial. The former Scotland Under-21 international is a free agent after being released by Kilmarnock last month following an injury-plagued couple of years at Rugby Park, but has been offered a chance to prove himself after being offered a trail with the Den’s Park side, who returned to pre-season training this week.

New boss Pressley, who replaced Tony Docherty earlier this month, will also run the rule over ex-Burnley academy player Tommy McDermott, who was released from Turf Moor last month. Both players have previously worked alongside technical manager David Longwell. Meanwhile, the club have confirmed the departures of Joe Shaughnessy, Antonio Portales, Mo Sylla and Scott Fraser following the expiration of their contracts.

Kyle Magennis is on trial at Dundee following his release from Kilmarnock. | SNS Group

Rangers ‘set for transfer offer’

Rangers are set to receive a ‘formal’ offer for star striker Hamza Igamane this month, as interest in the Moroccan international heats up. The 22-year-old has interest from English Premier League sides Everton and West Ham United, though it has been reported that the Ibrox hierarchy would request a ‘huge price’ should any side want to make an offer for his services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, according to a new report, West Ham are now in a position to launch an official bid for the forward. “West Ham are about make a formal move for Igamane,” ex-scout Mick Brown told Football Insider. They’ve had scouts up there watching him and he’s one of the names on their radar. But I’m told they’re not convinced he’s ready to make the step up to the Premier League. He’s looked impressive for Rangers at times, but he’s playing in a side which finished 17 points short of Celtic, so it’s a difficult one to judge.”

Rangers striker Hamza Igamane is in demand this summer. | SNS Group

Celtic ‘edge closer’ to finalising move

Celtic look set to complete their second signing of the summer, after Fulham youngster Callum Osmand was spotted at their Lennoxtown training ground on Thursday, as per a report from the Herald. Brendan Rodgers has already completed the Bosman free transfer signing of former hero Kieran Tierney, and has had a bid of £1.7million accepted for Swedish international Benjamin Nygren by FC Nordsjælland, as he looks to build a squad capable of competing both domestically and in the Champions League next season.