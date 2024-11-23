Key Celtic man returns, major Rangers blow, Hearts and Hibs injury updates - SPFL team news

The latest injury updates ahead of matches in Scotland’s top flight

Dundee (7) v Hibs (12)

Dundee are without Ziyad Larkeche (hamstring) and Scott Fraser (groin) as well as Julien Vetro, who is with his parent club Burnley as he prepares to return to contention after fainting ahead of the match against Kilmarnock earlier this month. Goalkeeper Trevor Carson could be back in the squad, but captain Joe Shaughnessy (knee) is still out.

Hibs welcome back Mykola Kuharevich after suspension and Lewis Miller could be back after missing the defeat by St Mirren through injury but Kieron Bowie (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Referee: Nick Walsh

Mykola Kuharevich is back from suspension for Hibs.

Hearts (11) v Celtic (1)

Hearts could welcome attacker Yutaro Oda back following a two-month lay-off but Calem Nieuwenhof (hamstring) is still not ready to be considered for selection.

Cameron Carter-Vickers will be back in the Celtic squad after missing the win over Kilmarnock prior to the international break with Odin Thiago Holm (calf) the champions’ only absentee.

Referee: Steven McLean

Cameron Carter-Vickers will return to the Celtic squad for the trip to Hearts.

Rangers (3) v Dundee Utd (4)

Rangers will be missing Neraysho Kasanwirjo as he awaits the full diagnosis of a long-term knee injury. Ross McCausland has shaken off a foot injury and Ridvan Yilmaz is back but Rabbi Matondo is out with a minor knock. Oscar Cortes will be back training next week.

Dundee United striker Louis Moult is back fit but Ross Graham and Kristijan Trapanovski are still out with hamstring injuries and Craig Sibbald (groin) is also out.

Referee: Don Robertson

Rangers defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo has suffered a long-term knee injury.

Ross County (9) v Motherwell (5)

George Harmon returns for Ross County but Will Nightingale (knee) and Max Sheaf (thigh) remain out.

Motherwell defender Liam Gordon returns from suspension but the Steelmen remain without Stephen O’Donnell (hamstring), Paul McGinn (thigh), Callum Slattery, Sam Nicholson (both knee), Ross Callachan (hamstring) and Jack Vale (calf).

Referee: Chris Graham

Liam Gordon returns from suspension for Motherwell.

St Johnstone (10) v Kilmarnock (8)

Goalkeeper Ross Sinclair is available again for St Johnstone, who are just missing long-term absentees Uche Ikpeazu (knee), Cammy MacPherson (hip) and Sam McClelland (Achilles).

Kilmarnock midfielder Liam Polworth is back in contention while Danny Armstrong missed the Celtic game with a hamstring injury. Stuart Findlay (ankle) is out long term and Kyle Magennis is working towards a comeback.

Referee: Iain Snedden

Liam Polworth is back in contention for Kilmarnock.

St Mirren (6) v Aberdeen (2)

Recent St Mirren signing Declan John could be in the squad for the first time. Defenders Charles Dunne and Alex Iacovitti are still out with hamstring injuries but midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce could return after missing the win at Hibs before the break.

Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara is back in the squad after a lengthy hamstring lay-off but Angus MacDonald drops out with a minor injury. Pape Habib Gueye (quad) remains out.