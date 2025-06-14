Saturday transfer bulletin involving Celtic, Rangers and Scotland star

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With less than 48 hours until the transfer window opens, here are the latest transfer rumours surrounding Scottish football...

Celtic agree deal for 'fearless winger'

Celtic appear set to make Nordsjaelland winger Benjamin Nygren their first new signing of the summer transfer window. The Parkhead club have already sealed a return for former left-back Kieran Tierney, who has rejoined his boyhood side on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at Arsenal. Now manager Brendan Rodgers is closing in on the capture of Sweden international Nygren after reportedly beating off competition from clubs across Europe to agree personal terms with the 23-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic target Benjamin Nygren celebrates after scoring for Sweden in the friendly against Hungary at Puskas Arena on June 6, 2025. (Photo by David Balogh/Getty Images) | Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Celtic are now in discussions with Nordsjaelland over a transfer fee, with the Danes said to be looking for around £2million for a player whose contract expires in six months. Nygren scored 16 goals and registered four assists last season to earn a place in the Superliga Team of the Year. He also recently made his international breakthrough with two goals in three caps.

His Sweden teammate, Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, recently talked up the player's abilities. “It was very good to play with Benjamin," Isak said. "I really enjoyed it. It’s clear he is a fearless player who has a lot of confidence. Playing with a winger like that who is able to provide good crosses can only be beneficial for someone like me. I think he did incredibly well in the two games (against Hungary and Algeria) and it was a nice boost for him that he was also able to score his goal too.”

Rangers target defender

New Rangers head coach Russell Martin has identified his former defender, Harry Darling, as a signing target, according to a report. The centre-back played under Martin at both Swansea City and MK Dons and is available on a free transfer this summer after rejecting an offer to remain with the Swans following the expiry of his contract. According to the Rangers Review, the 25-year-old could be set for a reunion with Martin at Ibrox, although there is rival interest from clubs across the English Championship.

Harry Darling has been linked with a move to Rangers after rejecting an offer to remain with Swansea. | Getty Images

Speaking about Darling back when he signed him for Swansea, Martin said: “He’s very young and hungry and he possesses all the attributes you need to play at the very top, in my opinion, and it’s up to us to help him unlock those now. He’s got athleticism, mentality, technical ability and, first and foremost, he’s a great character."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers are also hoping to bring experienced defender Conor Coady to Ibrox. The 32-year-old former England international has one year left on his contract at Leicester City who are looking to offload players following their relegation from Premier League. Rangers are in the market for centre-backs after bidding farewell to Leon Balogun, while Robin Propper is also expected to depart with a move back to his former club FC Twente mooted.

Atletico Madrid want Scotland star

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has emerged as a serious target for La Liga giants Atletico Madrid. The Liverpool left-back is facing an uncertain future at Anfield amid reports that the club are closing in on the signing of Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez as his replacement.

Robertson, capped 84 times, recently spoke of still having "a few good years left" after making 33 Premier League appearances across Liverpool's title-winning campaign. The former Queen's Park, Dundee United and Hull City defender only has one year left on his Reds contract and is reportedly keen on the making the move to Madrid.