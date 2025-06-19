Rangers have been linked with a transfer for the England international.

Rangers transfer target Conor Coady would ‘no doubt’ be a good signing for the Ibrox giants this summer but Leicester City should not sell him to the Ibrox club this summer, according to one Sky Sports pundit.

The 10-cap England international faces an uncertain future at the King Power Stadium following Leicester’s relegation from the English Premier League, with the future of manager Ruud van Nistelrooy still uncertain heading into the new season.

Strongly linked with a move across the border to Rangers, head coach Russell Martin reportedly keen to add the ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers captain to his squad due to his leadership qualities and experience as a ball-playing centre-back that could fit his defined, expansive, possession-based style of play.

Rangers have a reported interest in ex-England defender Conor Coady. | Getty Images

Limited to just 19 starts last term, the 32-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Leicester and could be tempted across the border for more regular first team football, while he also has a prior relationship with Rangers’ sporting director Kevin Thelwell, with the pair working together during his year long loan stint at Everton during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, with Leicester under the threat of a potential points deduction due to alleged breaches of the English Football League’s (EFL) Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), the club must keep hold of Coady and reject any approaches from Rangers by Sky Sports pundit and former England midfielder Lee Hendrie, with his extensive experience likely to be invaluable as the club target an immediate return to the top flight.

"I could see him at Ibrox, for sure,” Hendrie FootballLeagueWorld. “I think that he could certainly step in and do a job at Rangers. There's no doubt about that. He still offers a lot in the line of experience. He has been limited on game time, but I think, particularly with Leicester being in the Championship, he'd be one you look at and think that he's got a bit more mileage in him to go on and kick on in the Championship.

"If you're linked with Rangers, I'm sure that would certainly give him something to think about. I'd be looking at it from a Leicester point of view, thinking that he'd be one that I want to keep hold of, given some of the players that they have at the club.

Rangers and Scotland centre-back John Souttar. | SNS Group

Meanwhile, Rangers centre-back John Souttar has taken the first step in his road to recovery after undergoing surgery for a hernia problem recently. The Scotland international had delayed the operation in order to be able to play a part in the international friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein, and now faces a race in time to be fit for the Champions League qualifying match against Panathinaikos on July 22.