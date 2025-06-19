Celtic pay transfer fee to Scottish Championship club for 17-year-old prospect

Defender joins up with Celtic B team squad

Celtic have completed the signing of a young Scottish prospect for a modest transfer fee after tracking the player for several months.

The Parkhead club have paid Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton around £50,000 for the signing of 17-year-old defender Isaac English on a three-year deal.

The youngster impressed as Morton's under-18s won the Club Academy Scotland Performance League title and reached the final of the CAS Cup, while he was also listed as a substitute for the senior side’s Championship fixture against Ayr United in March.

Isaac English in action during a SFA Club Academy Scotland 18s final between Ross County and Greenock Morton at the Indodrill Stadium, on May 16, 2025, in Alloa, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

English, who had 12 months to run on his Cappielow apprentice contract, will join up with the Celtic B team where he will work under head coach Stephen McManus.

A Morton statement read: "Greenock Morton FC can today confirm the transfer of Isaac English to Celtic Football Club for an undisclosed fee.

"Isaac, one of our professional modern apprentices, who was part of the CAS Performance League title winning side last season, as well as reaching the final of the CAS Cup, has been under the watchful eye of the Scottish Premiership champions for a period of months.

"Following discussions between Greenock Morton FC and Celtic FC, an agreement was reached for Isaac, who has been part of our academy for a number of years, to move to Parkhead and everybody at the club wishes Isaac well in his next chapter and we look forward to watching his future development."

While English has been signed with a view to the future, Celtic are also looking to strengthen their current first-team squad with fresh additions ahead of the new season.

Kieran Tierney has already completed his return to the club on a free transfer after signing a five-year deal following the expiry of his contract with Arsenal.

Celtic are also closing in on the signing of Sweden winger Benjamin Nygren after reportedly agreeing a £1.7million transfer fee with Danish side Nordsjaelland.