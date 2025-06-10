The latest transfer news involving football clubs in Scotland

Here are some of the main transfer stories doing the rounds in Scottish football this Tuesday evening.

Winger on Celtic’s radar

Celtic have been linked with a move for Anderlecht’s Ecuadorian winger Nilson Angulo, according to reports in his homeland.

Angulo, 21, has been capped three times by Ecuador and has been with Anderlecht in the Belgian Jupiler League since the summer of 2022. However, he has fallen out of the first-team picture in Brussels and is set to leave during this transfer window.

Angulo is currently on international duty and played for Ecuador in their 0-0 draw with Brazil last week. He is being reportedly monitored by a number of clubs in Europe - including Celtic.

The Scottish champions confirmed the arrival of Kieran Tierney earlier on Monday and are also said to be closing in on deal for 19-year-old Fulham striker Callum Osmand.

Nilson Angulo is currently on international duty with Ecuador. | Getty Images

Hibs linked with Porteous

Hibs are understood to be monitoring Ryan Porteous’ situation at Watford as they weigh up a loan bid to bring the player back to Easter Road.

Centre-half Porteous, 26, joined the Hornets from Hibs two years ago, but was loaned out to Preston in the second half of last season and faces an uncertain future under new head coach Paulo Pezzolano despite having two years of his contract left to run.

Also out of the picture at international level with Scotland, Porteous is keen for first-team football and could be lured back north by his formative club, who are also working to keep another centre-half in Rocky Bushiri at the club.

Ryan Porteous spent the second half of last season on loan at Preston. | Getty Images

Hearts want Findlay

Hearts chiefs continue to work on a deal to bring centre-half Stuart Findlay to Tynecastle from Oxford United.

Findlay, 29, spent last season on loan at Kilmarnock under new Hearts head coach Derek McInnes and it is understood that the pair are keen to reunite for next season.

The Scotland internationalist has two more years on his Oxford contract, but McInnes hopes to land Findlay - either on loan or on a permanent transfer - to bolster his defensive options.

Hearts want to sign defender Stuart Findlay. | SNS Group

Cerny in demand

Turkish duo Trabzonspor and Besiktas remain keen on bring former Rangers loanee Vaclav Cerny to the Super Lig.

Cerny was a stand-out performer for Rangers last season after joining on loan from Wolfsburg. The winger does not have a long-term future at the German Bundesliga club and now that he has completed international duty with Czechia, the 27-year-old is set to focus on his next move.

Wolfsburg are reported to have slapped a £9million price-tag on Cerny and both Trabzonspor and Besiktas are understood to be lining up bids for him.

United sign duo

United boss Jim Goodwin has got his summer recruitment up and running with the signing of striker Zac Sapsford from Western Sydney Wanderers and defender Iurie Iovu from NK Istra 1961.

Australian hitman Sapsford, 22, who previously played in the United Kingdom with Chester, joins on a three-year deal – subject to both Scottish Football Association and international clearance.

Moldovan centre-half Iovu, also 22, has signed a two-year deal with a further year as an option. “He is a committed and fearless defender with an infectious level of controlled aggression when carrying out his duties, and boasts the ideal set of physical attributes to thrive in the Scottish Premiership,” said Goodwin.

Dundee United have signed Australian striker Zac Sapsford. | Getty Images

Killie confirm Brandon

Stuart Kettlewell has made his first signing as Kilmarnock boss with Jamie Brandon joining on a two-year deal from Livingston.

The 27-year-old former Hearts defender captained the Lions to their return to the William Hill Premiership following a play-off win over Ross County.

Killie boss Kettlewell, who took over from Derek McInnes following his departure to Hearts, told his club’s website: “We’re delighted to sign Jamie. There have been a lot of clubs competing for his signature, so to get this over the line, we are extremely pleased.”

Jamie Brandon has swapped Livingston for Kilmarnock. | SNS Group

Livi land Carey

Graham Carey has joined Livingston from St Johnstone as boss David Martindale gears up for the club’s return to the William Hill Scottish Premiership next season.

On the day that Livingston captain Jamie Brandon completed his move to fellow Premiership side Kilmarnock, 36-year-old Carey was confirmed as the second new addition to Martindale’s squad.

