Maeda, Carter-Vickers, Idah: All 16 Celtic players on international duty this week, when they play and how to watch
Celtic suffered a late defeat to Rangers in the final Scottish Premiership game before the international break, but with just 11 more points needed to secure a fourth successive title, things are still looking positive at Celtic Park.
A second-half fight back saw goals from Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate level the game at 2-2 for the champions-elect, however, there was still a sting in the tale for Brendan Rodgers’ team with Hamza Igamane’s thunderbolt secured bragging rights and all three points for their Glasgow rivals.
Still a full 13 points clear at the top of the league ahead of the annual split, the international break will see a number of Celtic’s squad jet off to different countries and continent to focus on success for their respective national teams, with 16 players in international action this coming week.
Want to know who is representing their countries and when they’re playing this week? Here is the full list of every Celtic player away on international duty this week, who they play and when they are playing. All times are GMT:
Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty - USA
Thursday 20 March: USA vs Panama, Concacaf Nations League semi-final- 11pm.
How to watch: The game will be streamed live on YouTube via this link.
Alistair Johnston - Canada
Friday 21 March: Canada vs Mexico, Concacaf Nations League quarter-final - 2.30am.
How to watch: The game will be streamed live on YouTube via this link.
Kasper Schmeichel - Denmark
Thursday 20 March: Denmark vs Portugal, Nations League quarter-final - 7.45pm.
Sunday 23 March: Portugal vs Denmark, Nations League quarter final - 7.45pm
How to watch: Streaming details for both games are still tbc for UK viewers.
Adam Idah - Republic of Ireland
Thursday 20 March: Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland, Nations League playoff - 7.45pm.
Sunday 23 March: Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria, Nations League playoff - 7.45pm
How to watch: Streaming details for both games are still tbc for UK viewers.
Viljami Sinisalo - Finland
Thursday 20 March: Malta vs Finland, World Cup qualifier - 7.45pm.
Sunday 23 March: Lithuania vs Finland, World Cup qualifier - 5pm
How to watch: Streaming details for both games are still tbc for UK viewers.
Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate - Japan
Thursday 20 March: Japan vs Bahrain, World Cup qualifier - 10.35am.
Tuesday 25 March: Japan vs Saudi Arabia, World Cup qualifier - 10.35am
How to watch: Both games are available to stream vis OneFootball for free by clicking this link.
Anthony Ralston - Scotland
Thursday 20 March: Greece vs Scotland, Nations League playoff - 7.45pm
Sunday 23 March: Scotland vs Greece, Nations League playoff - 5pm
How to watch: Both games will be available to watch live via BBC One Scotland, or streamed via BBC iPlayer, or the BBC Sport Website.
Matthew Anderson, Colby Donovan and Jude Bonnar - Scotland under-21s
Friday 21 March: Republic of Ireland under-21s vs Scotland under-21s, Friendly, 7pm
Tuesday 25 March: Scotland under-21s vs Iceland under-21s, Friendly, 1pm
How to watch: As of now, specific streaming details for this game are not confirmed. However, broadcast plans are expected to be finalized shortly.
Yang Hyun-jun - South Korea
Thursday 20 March: South Korea vs Oman, World Cup qualifier - 11am
Tuesday 25 March: South Korea vs Jordan, World Cup qualifier - 11am
How to watch: Both games are available to stream via OneFootball for free by clicking this link.
Gustaf Lagerbielke - Sweden
Saturday 22 March: Luxembourg vs Sweden, Friendly - 5pm
Tuesday 25 March: Sweden vs Northern Ireland, Friendly - 6pm
How to watch: There is currently no option to watch the clash with Luxembourg on TV. The clash with Northern Ireland is available to stream via BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport Website.
Luis Palma - Honduras
Friday 21 March: Bermuda vs Honduras, Concacaf Gold Cup qualification - 11pm
Wednesday 26 March: Honduras vs Bermuda, Concacaf Gold Cup qualification - 2am
How to watch: There is currently no option to watch either game in the UK.
Marco Tilio - Australia
Thursday 20 March: Australia vs Indonesia, World Cup qualifiers - 9.10am
Tuesday 25 March: China vs Australia, World Cup qualifiers - 11am
How to watch: Both games are available to stream via OneFootball for free by clicking this link.
