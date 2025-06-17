The ex-Motherwell defender will take on a 37-hour workout to raise funds in memory of his close friend Joe Thompson.

Former Motherwell defender Simon Ramsden will take on a 37-hour workout challenge in honour of his former teammate Joe Thompson, following the tragic passing of the former Manchester United academy player earlier this year.

Ramsden, who played 81 times for Motherwell between the years 2012 and 2015, was a teammate of the defender during the pair’s days at Rochdale, playing alongside him for six years at the Crown Oil Arena and is looking to raise to funds for Thompson’s family by taking on a gruelling fitness challenge between June 27 and June 29, without any breaks for sleep.

The fundraiser, which is currently hosted on JustGiving, has already raised over £3,000 for Thompson’s wife Chantelle and daughters Thailula and Athena Rae after his passing in April at the age of 36 following his third battle with lymphoma – a form of blood cancer.

Thompson, who retired from football in 2019, played for the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Bury, Southport and Carlisle United after starting his career in the Manchester United youth academy. Upon his retirement, Thompson said: "My decision to retire has been one of the hardest I've ever had to make.

“After several discussions with my specialists and consultants it is with a heavy heart that I am retiring from the game I love. I have battled through some of life's hardest challenges and have managed to overcome them. However, I've pushed my body to the absolute limit."

Shortly afterwards, he was awarded the Sir Tom Finney Award, and went on to become a motivational speaker and a pundit on MUTV. The centre-back was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013, and was able to overcome the disease twice before it returned in April 2024.

Simon Ramsden enjoyed a three year spell with Motherwell. | SNS Group

Ramsden, who played for Sunderland, Grimsby Town and Bradford City during his career, has received support from his ex-Stadium of Light manager and former England international Peter Reid, who will be taking part in the 9pm opening session of the endurance challenge.