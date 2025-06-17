The Liverpool striker is ‘guaranteed’ to depart Anfield this summer - and Napoli are strongly linked with an interest.

Scott McTominay could have a new centre-forward to work alongside at Napoli next season after the Serie A champions ‘entered talks’ over an eye-popping move for an English Premier League striker.

The Italian champions celebrated their memorable title win last month by confirming the free transfer arrival of Manchester City and Belgium icon Kevin De Bruyne last week, and now Antonio Conte’s side are stepping up their summer recruitment by targeting the arrival of a new goal scorer at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

With guaranteed entry into the League Phase of next season’s UEFA Champions League, Conte is looking to build a squad that can mount a serious challenge across all competitions, and is hoping to provide competition for main striker Romelu Lukaku ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour may have a new teammate at Napoli. | Getty Images

Following the arrival of Scotland duo McTominay and Billy Gilmour last summer, Napoli have also been linked with a third Scottish international in the shape of Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson. However, the Gli Azzurri are believed to want to bolster their forward line first, and have entered talks with Liverpool over the signing of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez. As per a new report from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Nunez has been told he can leave Anfield this summer following an inconsistent three season stay on Merseyside, with his exit from the club ‘guaranteed’.

Writing on his official X account, Romano wrote: “Nunez remains guaranteed exit at Liverpool this summer. Understand Napoli have made contact in the recent days. Discussions between Napoli and Darwin Nunez continue as he’s high on the shortlist. Talks ongoing with player’s camp scheduled also this week. Nunez has also proposals from Saudi Pro League and more European clubs.”

The striker was signed by former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in the summer of 2021, arriving from Portuguese giants Benfica for a mammoth fee of £64million, but has struggled to nail down a first team spot at Anfield since his arrival. He fell behind Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo in the starting XI last year, and is not believed to be part of Arne Slot’s plans for next season, with the Dutch boss ready to spend big following last year’s English Premier League title success.

Darwin Nunez is set to leave Liverpool this summer after three seasons on Merseyside. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are said to be ready to make a loss on the striker, who has failed to live up to expectations for the Reds, with a reported transfer fee of ‘at least’ £50million believed to enough to prize him away from the European giants.