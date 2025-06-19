Your Thursday morning transfer bulletin involving Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs.

Here are the latest transfer rumours surrounding Scottish football on Thursday morning, including Rangers, Celtic and more.

Celtic fee ‘agreed’ for 3-cap international

Celtic are closing in on their second signing of the summer after agreeing a fee with Nordsjaelland for winger Benjamin Nygren. The 23-year-old has caught the eye of Brendan Rodgers after scoring 16 goals in 30 appearances for the Danish Superliga side, and the club have now struck up a deal of £1.7million in order to bring him to Celtic Park, according to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph.

The Parkhead club have already confirmed the return of Scotland international left-back Kieran Tierney, and will now ‘look to finalize’ a deal for Nygren, who is reported to have already agreed terms on a contract with the champions. Expected to offer competition on the wings, Celtic are said to have beaten off several clubs to the signing of the Swedish international, whose contract expires in six months. The player has garnered interest from across Europe after scoring two goals in his first three international games for Sweden, while he also landed a place in the Superliga Team of the Year.

Celtic also remain in talks with Royal Antwerp over a deal for Michel-Ange Balikwisha, with 24-year-old winger ‘keen’ on a move, according to transfer guru Sacha Tavolieri.

Sweden's Benjamin Nygren is close to finalising a summer move to Celtic. | TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima

Trio circle for ex-Rangers ace

Former Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence is being chased by a trio of EFL Championship clubs following his Ibrox release last month, according to several reports. The Welsh midfielder spent three years at Rangers, but struggled with injury throughout his time in Glasgow. Lawrence left the club this summer after scoring 21 goals in 130 appearances for the club after arriving from Derby County in July 2022.

The ex-Manchester United academy product had spent the bulk of his career in the English second tier prior to his move to Rangers, and now looks set to return to the league, with West Bromwich Albion, Wrexham and Coventry City all mulling over a deal for Lawrence. It appears Wrexham have the strongest interest though, with the newly promoted side offered him an emotional move to his hometown club, alongside a competitive salary.

Tom Lawrence left Rangers last month following the expiry of his contract. | Getty Images

Hibs in ‘advanced talks’ over exit

Hibs are ready to allow striker Dylan Vente leave the club on a permanent basis this summer, with talks over a move to Heerenveen believed to be an ‘advanced stage’. The 26-year-old striker cost the Leith outfit around £700,000 upon his arrival from Dutch outfit Roda JC in 2023, but struggled to make his mark at Easter Road, finding the net just 10 times in two seasons.

The Suriname international rediscovered his goal scoring touch last season after making a loan move to PEC Zwolle though, bagging 13 goals in 30 Eredivisie games, leading Heerenveen to pounce for the forward this summer. Reports claims Hibs will make a profit on the striker, though no fee has been confirmed as yet.

On-loan Hibs striker Dylan Vente rediscovered his form at Zwolle. | SNS Group

Hearts ‘complete medical’

Hearts boss Derek McInnes is expected to complete the signing of former Scotland international Stuart Findlay, with the centre-back reported to have completed his medical on Tynecastle ahead of a loan move from Oxford United. As per Sky Sports, the ex-Kilmarnock defender is due to link up with his former boss McInnes in Gorgie on a deal until the end of the season, before agreeing a permanent transfer next summer when his contract expires at the Kassam Stadium.

The transfer will be the Jambos sixth signing of the summer, having already completed deals for Christian Borchgrevink, Alexandros Kyziridis, Elton Kabangu, Oisin McEntee and Cláudio Braga. Hearts have also confirmed that goalkeeper Ryan Fulton has signed a one-year contract extension with the club, subject to Scottish FA approval.

Derek McInnes chats with Stuart Findlay during the pair’s time at Kilmarnock. | SNS Group

Rangers want duo to stay following Russell Martin decision

Rangers head coach Russell Martin is keen to hang onto Hamza Igamane and Nicolas Raskin next season, with the ex-Southampton boss hoping he can build his new Ibrox team around the duo amid reported interest in their services from the English Premier League. According to a report from Pete O’Rouke, Martin has identified the pair as a vital cog in his Rangers starting XI, though the club are ‘susceptible to big offers’ despite their recent takeover from Andrew Cavenagh’s consortium.

Igamane has been linked with Everton in recent weeks, though it has been reported that Rangers would ask for a ‘huge price’ in order to allow him to leave this summer, with fellow forward Cyriel Dessers in talks over a move to AEK Athens. Belgian international Raskin has also been linked to the English top flight, with a report from Flemish site Het Nieuwsblad claiming Aston Villa had opened talks with the 24-year-old over a move to the Midlands. They claim Villa boss Unai Emery is keen to reunite Raskin with his international teammates Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana and that the deal will be dependant on “negotiations between the clubs and the ambitions of Raskin himself."

Reports claims Nicolas Raskin is in talks with Aston Villa - though Russell Martin wants the midfielder to stay at Ibrox. | Getty Images

Celtic condition set for striking target

Celtic have been told there is a realistic chance they could complete an ambitious transfer for Republic Of Ireland international striker Evan Ferguson - but only if other clubs opt against making an offer for the 20-year-old this summer. The young striker, who was valued at around £100million when he burst onto the scene just two seasons ago, has fallen down the pecking order at Brighton, and struggled to make an impact on loan to West Ham United in the second-half of last season, failing to score in eight appearances at the London Stadium. It is understood that the Seagulls are open to offloading the young striker on a permanent basis this summer.

A boyhood Celtic fan, Ferguson has been loosely linked with the Hoops over the last 12 months as he looks to reignite his stuttering career, but a permanent move would likely prove difficult to complete due to the high price Brighton are expected demand for his services. However, according to a new report from Record Sport's Keith Jackson, Celtic could swoop in for a loan deal should Ferguson remain available during the final moments of the summer transfer window.

