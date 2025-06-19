Barcelona are edging closer to the transfer of Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao, according to reports. But how much will he earn at the Nou Camp?

Barcelona are edging closer to completing one of the biggest deals of the European transfer window so far after agreement personal terms with Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams.

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, the 22-year-old Spanish international have settled on personal terms, with Williams happy to ink a megabucks six-year-contract at the Nou Camp.

One of the most sought after talents in Europe, the Pamplona-born winger played a major role in Spain’s Euro 2024 win last summer, scoring two goals in six matches, while he has also shone for Athletic Bilbao, provided 26 goals contributions over the last two La Liga campaigns.

Renowned for his explosive pace, dribbling technique and his ability to ghost past defenders with ease, Barcelona are said to have him one of their key summers targets, as Hansi Flick looks to build a side capable of challenging on all fronts ahead of the 2025/26.

With the major summer transfer seemingly edging closer, The Scotsman look at how much Williams will earn at Barcelona, and what squad number he is likely to be allocated:

Renowned for his explosive pace and direct dribbling, allowing him to beat defenders in one-on-one situations. His ability to cut inside or go wide makes him a dynamic winger.

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Nico Williams, according to reports. | AFP via Getty Images

How much are Barcelona paying for Nico Williams?

It has yet to be confirmed what fee Barcelona will be paying Athletic Bilbao for their star man, however, the transfer is said to be centred around the Spanish international’s release clause which is reported to be between €58 million and €62 million, though some reports claim it could be as high as €62million with additional fees.

How much will Nico Williams earn at Barcelona?

The pacey winger’s move to Barcelona will see him become one of the highest paid players in Europe, though his salary will earn him less than Nou Camp icons Robert Lewandowski and Frankie de Jong, who reportedly earn €640,962 and €721,154 per week respectively, according to Capology.

The 22-year-old will earn a wage of between €134,615.38 and €153,846 per week, according to a report from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

That means his contract would see him bag between €19,178 and €21,917 per day, and €3,365 and €3,846 per hour after signing a six-year contract with the Champions League semi-finalists.

What squad number will Nico Williams wear at Barcelona?