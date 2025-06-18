The Scottish Premiership transfer window re-opened this week, and with it comes a flood of new rumours across the division - with champions Celtic no exception to the rule.

Outlandish rumours of a potential return for ex-striker Odsonne Édouard have been mooted, while the ongoing interest in Motherwell wonderkid Lennon Miller is still taking the headlines.

Cameron Carter-Vickers has been linked with a £20million move to Sunderland, though a report claims Celtic are ‘calm and confident’ they can hold onto him this summer. Nicolas Kuhn is another linked with a potential departure, though he is reportedly happy at Celtic Park and won’t push for a move, though Greg Taylor’s time in Glasgow looks set to come to end with his contract set to expire in the coming weeks.

With so many rumours floating around, Celtic’s squad could have a fresh look when the season gets underway on August 2.

Here, The Scotsman take a look at what Celtic’s dream starting XI could look if the latest rumours are true - though, that can never be guaranteed, as we know!

1 . GK: Kasper Schmeichel The big Danish goalkeeper agreed a new one-year contract extension next season, and looks set to keep the gloves ahead of next season. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston His penalty miss against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup saw his season end in heart-breaking fashion, but he is one of the first names on Brendan Rodgers' team sheet when fit after his outstanding performances in the last campaign. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers Is a rumoured target for newly promoted EPL sides Sunderland and Leeds United, but reports claim Celtic are 'calm and confident' he'll stay in Glasgow for the coming season. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales