The Scottish Premiership transfer window re-opened this week, and with it comes a flood of new rumours across the division - with champions Celtic no exception to the rule.
Outlandish rumours of a potential return for ex-striker Odsonne Édouard have been mooted, while the ongoing interest in Motherwell wonderkid Lennon Miller is still taking the headlines.
Cameron Carter-Vickers has been linked with a £20million move to Sunderland, though a report claims Celtic are ‘calm and confident’ they can hold onto him this summer. Nicolas Kuhn is another linked with a potential departure, though he is reportedly happy at Celtic Park and won’t push for a move, though Greg Taylor’s time in Glasgow looks set to come to end with his contract set to expire in the coming weeks.
With so many rumours floating around, Celtic’s squad could have a fresh look when the season gets underway on August 2.
Here, The Scotsman take a look at what Celtic’s dream starting XI could look if the latest rumours are true - though, that can never be guaranteed, as we know!
