The latest Scottish football transfer news and speculation

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is your Thursday evening transfer bulletin rounding up the latest rumours surrounding Scottish football...

Surprising Kyogo rumour

Kyogo Furuhashi could be on the move again this summer just six months after leaving Celtic for Rennes in a £10million transfer. The Japanese striker has endured a nightmare spell in France, managing only six appearances, and just one start, for a combined 120 minutes of action and no goals since joining the Ligue 1 club in January. According to Japanese news outlet Sponichi Annex, the 30-year-old could be set for a surprise move back to the UK to sign for newly-promoted English Championship side Birmingham City. The report claims that Kyogo is favouring the possible move to England's second tier ahead of other options on the table from around Europe. A move to the Blues, who are managed by Brendan Rodgers' ex-Celtic assistant Chris Davies, would see the striker team up with former Celtic team-mate Tomoki Iwata.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic could net another transfer windfall if Brighton sell Matt O'Riley. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Celtic's possible next windfall

Celtic have already banked a £5million sell-on fee this summer thanks to Jeremie Frimpong's move to Liverpool, now they could be set for a second windfall with another former player lined up for a big move. The Parkhead coffers were significantly boosted earlier this month when Frimpong completed a £29.7milion move from Bayer Leverkusen to Anfield. Celtic negotiated a 30 per cent sell-on clause on any future profit made when they sold Frimpong to the German club for £11m in 2021. Another jackpot could be on the cards amid reports that Brighton midfielder Matt O'Riley has been the subject of a £25.6m bid from Napoli just 12 months on from his £25m Parkhead exit. It is claimed that talks are ongoing over the "package" the Seagulls would receive for O'Riley with the club willing to sell the 24-year-old if their valuation is met. It is understood that Celtic hold a 10 per cent sell-on clause in the deal which could see the Scottish champions earn upwards of £2.5m.

Ex-Rangers coach lands SPFL job