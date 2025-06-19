Celtic's next windfall, surprising Kyogo rumour, ex-Rangers coach lands SPFL job - Scottish transfers
Here is your Thursday evening transfer bulletin rounding up the latest rumours surrounding Scottish football...
Surprising Kyogo rumour
Kyogo Furuhashi could be on the move again this summer just six months after leaving Celtic for Rennes in a £10million transfer. The Japanese striker has endured a nightmare spell in France, managing only six appearances, and just one start, for a combined 120 minutes of action and no goals since joining the Ligue 1 club in January. According to Japanese news outlet Sponichi Annex, the 30-year-old could be set for a surprise move back to the UK to sign for newly-promoted English Championship side Birmingham City. The report claims that Kyogo is favouring the possible move to England's second tier ahead of other options on the table from around Europe. A move to the Blues, who are managed by Brendan Rodgers' ex-Celtic assistant Chris Davies, would see the striker team up with former Celtic team-mate Tomoki Iwata.
Celtic's possible next windfall
Celtic have already banked a £5million sell-on fee this summer thanks to Jeremie Frimpong's move to Liverpool, now they could be set for a second windfall with another former player lined up for a big move. The Parkhead coffers were significantly boosted earlier this month when Frimpong completed a £29.7milion move from Bayer Leverkusen to Anfield. Celtic negotiated a 30 per cent sell-on clause on any future profit made when they sold Frimpong to the German club for £11m in 2021. Another jackpot could be on the cards amid reports that Brighton midfielder Matt O'Riley has been the subject of a £25.6m bid from Napoli just 12 months on from his £25m Parkhead exit. It is claimed that talks are ongoing over the "package" the Seagulls would receive for O'Riley with the club willing to sell the 24-year-old if their valuation is met. It is understood that Celtic hold a 10 per cent sell-on clause in the deal which could see the Scottish champions earn upwards of £2.5m.
Ex-Rangers coach lands SPFL job
Former Rangers coach Alex Rae is back in the dugout after landing the assistant manager's job at Partick Thistle. Rae was part of Philippe Clement's backroom team at Ibrox for 18 months before being dismissed along with the Belgian boss in February. He has now taken up the position as number two at Firhill, working under newly-appointed manager Mark Wilson, who took caretaker charge for the final eight games of last season alongside Brian Graham following the sacking of Kris Doolan. Wilson said: “Alex is not only an experienced coach, but he is also a first-class coach that has worked in football for a long time. I have known him for years and he is someone that has learned at different styles of clubs and clubs with different cultures. It is good news for Partick Thistle that we have that experience and education in our coaching team.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.