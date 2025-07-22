This is the latest Scottish transfer news from Rangers, Celtic, Dundee United and beyond this Tuesday morning.

Here are the top Scottish transfer stories, rumours gossip on Tuesday morning, including the latest news from Celtic, Rangers, Dundee United and Aberdeen.

Scotland youth international sparks interest

Scotland Under-21 international Marc Leonard will be allowed to leave Birmingham City this summer, despite playing an important role in the Blues’ record breaking EFL League One title win last season. The 23-year-old spent four years in the Hearts youth academy as a teenager before being snapped up by Brighton in 2021. He struggled to break into the Seagulls first team though, and spent two years on loan at Northampton Town, winning the club’s player of the year award.

After impressing for the Cobblers, the Glasgow-born midfielder moved to Birmingham for an undisclosed fee last summer, signing a four-year deal with the club. He went on to feature 35 times, helping the Midlands club rack up 111 points in the English third-tier. However, despite his performances last season, Birmingham are said to be ‘open’ to allowing Leonard to leave this summer, alerting both Huddersfield Town and clubs in the MLS to his availability.

Current Hibs forward Kieron Bowie with Marc Leonard during their time at Northampton Town.

Dundee United ‘explore’ move

Dundee United head coach Jim Goodwin is mulling over a deal to bring midfielder Allan Campbell back to Tannadice on a ‘long-term’ basis following the player’s short spell at the club last season. According to SportsBoom, Goodwin is ‘exploring the possibility’ of a permanent deal for the ex-Motherwell man, but is facing serious competition from his former club Millwall.

Campbell initially joined Dundee United in January after being released from his contract at Luton Town. Goodwin offered the player a short-term agreement until the end of the 2024/25 season, but did not include an option for extension. However, it is now reported that the Tannadice outfit are ‘preparing’ a new offer in a bid to convince the 1-cap Scotland international to commit to a longer stay in the topflight.

Allan Campbell is being lined up for a return to Dundee United, according to reports. | SNS Group

Aberdeen ace ‘in talks’

Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen is edging towards the Pittodrie exit door, with a move to Europe said to be on the horizon. According to reports, the Dons are in discussions with HJK Helsinki over a loan deal for the Dutch winger, with an option to buy the 24-year-old set to be included in the deal.

The former ADO Den Haag player featured in just 11 league games last season, as Jimmy Thelin’s side lifted the Scottish Cup at Hampden in May. The second-half of his campaign ruined injury, he was forced to undergo surgery to fix a knee problem that he picked up in December. Now back to full fitness, Besuijen could have played his final game for Aberdeen, with the club open to an exit this summer.

Vicente Besuijen is closing in on an exit from Aberdeen this summer. | SNS Group

Celtic deal ‘not closed’

Celtic are yet to submit an offer for summer transfer target Michel-Ange Balikwisha, according to the players agent, despite reports over the weekend saying a move was close to completion. The Antwerp winger has been linked with a move to the Scottish champions since January, and reports in Belgium claimed a move was getting closer as Celtic look to strengthen their attacking options.

Brendan Rodgers is in the market for a winger after allowing Nicolas Kuhn to join Como FC earlier this month, with Luis Palma and Marco Tilio due to spend the season on loan to Lech Poznan and Austria Vienna respectively. Swedish international Benjamin Nygren has arrived for a fee of £1.2million, but the Hoops head coach is hoping to strengthen his options further.

However, the player’s agent Jibril Rekkab has now appeared to confirm there is currently no formal bid submitted for the 24-year-old, telling the Daily Record: “Michel-Ange is not closed to the idea of joining Celtic, but the club [Celtic] would still have to come forward. No discussions are underway.” Elsewhere, former Celtic youngster Lewis Dobbie has completed a free transfer move to East Kilbride following his release from the club at the end of last season. The 19-year-old scored 13 goals in the Lowland League last season.

Royal Antwerp's Michel-Ange Balikwisha has been linked to Celtic throughout the summer transfer window. | BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

Rangers ‘pull out’ of deal

Rangers have ‘pulled out’ of a £7million deal for Liverpool left-back Owen Beck, despite talks ‘progressing’ over the transfer at the weekend. According to a new report, the Welsh defender was a target for Rangers this summer, with head coach Russell Martin ready to rival Wrexham for the 22-year-old.

Beck, who impressed on loan to Dundee during the 2023/24 campaign, was named Blackburn Rovers’ player of the year award last season following a similar move to Ewood Park, is expected to be available for transfer this summer with his Anfield first team opportunities thought to be a premium.

It is claimed that Rangers were happy to pay around £7million in order to bring Beck to the club, and that the Glasgow giants were making progress in the deal as recently as Sunday evening. However, the Gers have now walked away from the deal due to Liverpool holding out for a fee that was closer to £10million. Beck is now expected to join Derby County on a season-long loan.