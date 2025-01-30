Latest Scottish transfer news

Here is your Thursday night transfer round-up from around the Scottish Premiership...

Celtic suffer Tierney setback

Celtic will need to wait until the summer to secure the services of Kieran Tierney following reports that Arsenal are preparing to block a proposed January loan move. Brendan Rodgers confirmed earlier this week that a pre-contract agreement has been reached that will see the Scotland international return to his boyhood club when his Gunners contract expires at the end of the season. The Celtic manager was hopeful that a deal could be struck with the English Premier League side that would allow Tierney to rejoin the Scottish champions on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

However, according to the Telegraph, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is not prepared to let the 27-year-old left-back leave this month as he looks to retain squad depth for domestic and Champions League ambitions. Reports indicate that Celtic could now make a loan move for Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia to ensure cover and competition for Greg Taylor after Alex Valle was recalled and sent to Como by Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Celtic have reportedly had an opening £4.6million offer for Sarpsborg winger Sondre Ørjasæter rejected by the Norwegian club, who value that 21-year-old at nearer £7m. Negotiations remain ongoing with Celtic pursuing a deal for the Norway Under 21 international in this window as Luis Palma prepares to head for the Parkhead exit door. Reports indicate that the Honduras international has travelled to Greece to seal a move to Olympiacos with a medical booked for Friday. Palma joined Celtic in a £3.5m transfer from Greek side Aris in the summer of 2023 but has struggled for regular game-time this season under Rodgers.

Rangers exit for £1.8m man

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo has joined German club Hannover on loan until the end of the season with an option to make the move permanent. Matondo has made 67 appearances for Rangers since joining in a £1.8million deal from Schalke in the summer of 2022. “It’s a big club with an exciting team and really good conditions – just looking at the stadium,” the 24-year-old Wales international told Hannover’s website. I’m really looking forward to playing here. I’m very motivated to do my part to ensure that we have a really successful second half of the season and are in the race for the top spots until the end.” Hannover are currently fifth in Bundesliga 2, three points adrift of the automatic promotion positions.

Hibs confirm EPL move

Hibs youngster Josh Landers has joined English Premier League side West Ham United on a permanent transfer. The Easter Road club say that they received a six-figure fee for the 17-year-old striker, and the deal includes a sell-on clause. Landers has been with Hibs academy since the age of 10, and made his first team debut in the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Aberdeen in November 2023 at the age of 16. He only made two further senior appearances. Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay said: "From a Club perspective, we are pleased with the level of compensation we have received for Josh, and we are proud that our Academy has produced another player fit for an English Premier League side. Of course, the main aim for our Academy is to produce players for our own First Team, however, when a move like this comes up – it is difficult to deny a youngster that opportunity. We would like to wish Josh the best of luck with his move and thank him for all his hard work and effort during his time at Hibernian FC.”

Dundee United claim signing 'coup'

Dundee United have signed Scotland international Allan Campbell from Luton Town in a move hailed as a "coup" by manager Jim Goodwin. Campbell, 26, who earned his one and only Scotland cap as a second half substitute in a 4-1 win over Armenia in June 2022, has joined the Tannadice club on a permanent deal until the end of the season. The former Motherwell and Luton midfielder spent the first half of the season on loan at Charlton Athletic, making 17 appearances for the EFL League One side. Goodwin is delighted to secure the services of a player who was regarded as one of Scottish football's hottest prospects when he made the move to England in 2021.

“The signing of Allan represents a real coup for the club - it’s rare for a player of his calibre to be available in the winter window," he said. “I thoroughly enjoyed watching him develop into one of Scotland’s brightest talents during his time at Motherwell, and his decision to venture south of the border was vindicated by an incredibly successful period with Luton Town. His tenacity in the middle of the park perfectly compliments his ability to handle the ball in tight areas and retain possession, all whilst posing a goalscoring threat from near and far. Allan is the example of professionalism - a quality which was a major deciding factor in bringing him to the club. No matter where he has played, he has been available for almost every match since making the step into senior football nine years ago. This reliability will be vital as we approach the business end of the season.”

