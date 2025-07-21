Trip to Austria the likely outcome for Jim Goodwin’s men

Dundee United have discovered who they will face in the next round of UEFA Conference League qualifying if they defeat UNA Strassen.

Jim Goodwin's side face the minnows from Luxembourg in the second qualifying round with the away first leg taking place on Thursday followed by the return leg at Tannadice Park seven days later.

The draw for the third qualifying round was made at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday with United among the unseeded clubs.

There were various possibilities for United which included potential trips to Turkey, Netherlands, Bulgaria and Moldova, among others.

However, they have been handed a tough draw with the winner of their tie against UNA Strassen set to face the winner of the tie between Rapid Vienna of Austria and Montenegrin outfit FK Dečić.

Rapid Vienna qualified for the Conference League after finishing fifth in last season's Austrian Bundesliga before defeating LASK in a play-off for the last European place on offer. They reached the quarter-finals of the Conference League last term before succumbing to Djurgården of Sweden.

FK Dečić, meanwhile, finished fourth in the Montenegrin top flight last season and reached the third qualifying round of the Conference League before exiting at the hands of HJK Helsinki.

Rapid Vienna are big favourites to progress through that tie so United will be anticipating a trip to Austria if they avoid what would be a humiliating defeat to UNA Strassen. The tie would stir memories of United’s famous run to the European Cup semi-finals in 1984 with Rapid Vienna defeated in the quarter-finals on the away goals rule after a 2-2 draw on aggregate.

The Conference League third qualifying round ties take place on August 7 and August 14, with the draw for the play-off round being held on Monday, August 4.