Here are all 12 Scottish Premiership home kits for 2025/26 ranked in order least to most expensive. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Here are all 12 Scottish Premiership home kits for 2025/26 ranked in order least to most expensive. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Scottish Premiership 25/26: All 12 home kits ranked on cost, including Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 21st Jul 2025, 14:12 BST

Here are all 12 Scottish Premiership home kits for season 2025/26 ranked in order of cost - the cheapest to most expensive.

The new Scottish Premiership season is now less than two weeks away, and supporters across the country are already fizzing with excitement.

As ever, transfers have taken the bulk of the headlines during the summer, with Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and the rest of the Scottish Premiership announcing a host of incomings and outgoings.

However, alongside the summer transfer window, the annual release of each team’s home kit is still something fans still continue to look forward to.

With each top flight team now revealing their new home kit for the upcoming season - and the rising cost of replica kits firmly on the agenda - we decided to rank every 2025/26 Scottish Premiership home shirt based on cost, from least expensive to the most costly, from 12 to 1.*

Scroll down and click through to see where your team’s home kit placed. Have you purchased your team’s new jersey this summer?

*Cost is based on adults/juniors cost for a short sleeve replica home jersey.

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

The cheapest - and one of the best looking - new replica kits in the division, Livingston's new Joma home kit is priced at £50 for adults, and £40 for kids sizes.

1. 12th: Livingston

The cheapest - and one of the best looking - new replica kits in the division, Livingston's new Joma home kit is priced at £50 for adults, and £40 for kids sizes. | Livingston

Photo Sales
One of the cheapest replica shirts in the division, St Mirren's new Macron home shirt is priced at £55 for adult, and £45 for kids sizes.

2. 11th: St Mirren

One of the cheapest replica shirts in the division, St Mirren's new Macron home shirt is priced at £55 for adult, and £45 for kids sizes. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Another Macron number, Motherwell's new home kit is also priced at £55 for adults and £45 for junior sizes.

3. 10th: Motherwell

Another Macron number, Motherwell's new home kit is also priced at £55 for adults and £45 for junior sizes. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Falkirk's new jerseys for their return to the Scottish Premiership are made by O'Neill's, who are perhaps more known for their Rugby shirt design. They have priced an adult replica kit at £55, with junior sizes £45.

4. 9th: Falkirk

Falkirk's new jerseys for their return to the Scottish Premiership are made by O'Neill's, who are perhaps more known for their Rugby shirt design. They have priced an adult replica kit at £55, with junior sizes £45. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipCelticHibsHearts
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice