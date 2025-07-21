The new Scottish Premiership season is now less than two weeks away, and supporters across the country are already fizzing with excitement.
As ever, transfers have taken the bulk of the headlines during the summer, with Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and the rest of the Scottish Premiership announcing a host of incomings and outgoings.
However, alongside the summer transfer window, the annual release of each team’s home kit is still something fans still continue to look forward to.
With each top flight team now revealing their new home kit for the upcoming season - and the rising cost of replica kits firmly on the agenda - we decided to rank every 2025/26 Scottish Premiership home shirt based on cost, from least expensive to the most costly, from 12 to 1.*
Scroll down and click through to see where your team’s home kit placed. Have you purchased your team’s new jersey this summer?
*Cost is based on adults/juniors cost for a short sleeve replica home jersey.
