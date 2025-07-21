James Tavernier lifts lid on 'real big difference' Rangers fans will see under Russell Martin

Long-serving captain expects transformation in style from previous years

James Tavernier is confident Rangers fans will see a style of football they like under Russell Martin as yet another new era prepares to get underway at Ibrox.

New owners and a new manager have whetted the appetite of the supporters although the jury remains out on new signings, at least three of whom could start against Panathinaikos in tomorrow night’s Champions League second qualifying first leg tie in Glasgow.

While Tavernier himself represents stability as he prepares to begin his eleventh season at the club, he contends there will be a new dynamism about Rangers this season under Martin as they bid to forget some wretched recent seasons. Martin's preferred way of playing, with ball domination a key component, has been well established at previous clubs including Southampton and Swansea.

James Tavernier during a Rangers training session ahead of the Champions League second qualifying round first leg tie against Panathinaikos. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hosting Greek side Panathinaikos is a testing first challenge for Rangers as they bid to reach the group stage of the Champions League. Even if they overcome Rui Vitoria’s side, with the second leg scheduled for next Wednesday in Athens, Rangers must still negotiate two further hurdles. They now know they will face either Viktoria Plzen or Servette in the third qualifying round if they progress.

Now 33 and having recently celebrated his tenth anniversary as a Rangers player, Tavernier stressed he is raring to go.

“I'm always excited for every season to begin because it's always a fresh slate,” he said. “But yeah, I'm really excited.

“The philosophy that the manager wants us to play with the ball and off the ball. It's going to be intense and that's been shown in the preseason that we've been doing - lots of running and games behind closed doors and the implements that he wants us to play. You'll see a real big difference in how we played over the past few years to this season.”

“I think you'll see in the way we play, with the ball and without the ball,” he added. “I think that'll be evident when tomorrow unfolds and as the season unfolds, you'll certainly see a different style of play that I've probably not played since I've been here.

“It's obviously been a quick four weeks," he continued, with reference to the short, sharp pre-season following Martin's appointment on 5 June. "The training's been really intense. The manager's really drilled in his philosophies of how he wants to play as a team and the structure. So the boys have really taken it on board and we're really looking forward to tomorrow night.”

James Tavernier during a Rangers press conference ahead of the Champions League second qualifying round first leg tie against Panathinaikos. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

A raft of new signings including Nasser Djiga, Max Aarons, Joe Rothwell and Lyall Cameron could all make competitive debuts against Panathinaikos. Tavernier has assured fans that they are already well aware of what is required.

“All the boys know the first thought coming to sign for Rangers is to win games,” he said. “And that's the demands you have as soon as you become a Rangers player. So the boys know it's a must-win game. We obviously know it's two legs, but we want to take advantage of this home leg first. We really want to put on a performance that we can be proud of and also see where we're at as a team as well.”

With the temperature likely to exceed 30 degrees in Athens next week, the onus is on Rangers to secure a healthy advantage in Glasgow.