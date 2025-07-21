A major European transfer is edging closer to being completed.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour are set to wave goodbye to one of their Napoli teammates this summer after the Italian giants reached an agreement with Galatasaray for the £65million sale of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen over the weekend.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the 26-year-old hitman gave the Serie A giants a ‘clear sign’ that he wants to join the Turkish club this summer, having enjoyed a goal-laden spell in the Super Lig last season, scoring 26 goals following his arrival at the club on loan last August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out-of-favour at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium since the arrival of head coach Antonio Conte last summer, Osimhen rejected a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League a year ago in order to join the Turkish giants, and went on to play a massive role in helping Okan Buruk’s secure a domestic double, scoring twice against Trabzonspor in the Turkish Cup final.

Scott McTominay has flourished under Antonio Conte at Napoli last season - meaning the Serie A giants didn’t feel the loss of Victor Osimhen. | Getty Images

His departure from the Serie A giants did not harm his parent club though, with the McTominay-inspired Napoli winning the Scudetto for the first time since 2023, which has paved the way for a permanent exit for the forward this summer. However, despite Osimhen’s ‘clear desire’ to return to Galatasaray, it was reported that Napoli had rejected four offers from the Turkish champions for theNigerian over the summer, before finally accepting a deal worth around £65million over the weekend.

Conte has been linked with a £50million move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez recently, having already added Manchester City icon Kevin DeBruyne, Noa Lang and Sam Beukema to his squad this summer.

However, despite rejecting multiple offers for Osimhen, reports of a strained dynamic between Conte and the 26-year-old meant he was never likely to return to Naples ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. Writing on his official X account, Romano wrote: “Galatasaray and Napoli are now checking and proceeding with all formal documents for Victor Osimhen deal. He’s been clear since day one of the window: only Galatasaray. No chance for other clubs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, McTominay’s international teammate Ben Doak has been given a boost in his hopes of impressing Liverpool boss Arne Slot this summer, after being included in the club’s squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.

The 19-year-old forward was subject of big money bids from Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town in January having impressed on loan to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough last season, but is hoping to play a part at Anfield this coming season, despite reported interest from AFC Bournemouth, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, PSV Eindhoven and Nottingham Forest.