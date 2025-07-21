Scott McTominay's Napoli given 'clear sign' over £65m transfer as in-demand Scotland teammate handed boost
Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour are set to wave goodbye to one of their Napoli teammates this summer after the Italian giants reached an agreement with Galatasaray for the £65million sale of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen over the weekend.
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the 26-year-old hitman gave the Serie A giants a ‘clear sign’ that he wants to join the Turkish club this summer, having enjoyed a goal-laden spell in the Super Lig last season, scoring 26 goals following his arrival at the club on loan last August.
Out-of-favour at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium since the arrival of head coach Antonio Conte last summer, Osimhen rejected a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League a year ago in order to join the Turkish giants, and went on to play a massive role in helping Okan Buruk’s secure a domestic double, scoring twice against Trabzonspor in the Turkish Cup final.
His departure from the Serie A giants did not harm his parent club though, with the McTominay-inspired Napoli winning the Scudetto for the first time since 2023, which has paved the way for a permanent exit for the forward this summer. However, despite Osimhen’s ‘clear desire’ to return to Galatasaray, it was reported that Napoli had rejected four offers from the Turkish champions for theNigerian over the summer, before finally accepting a deal worth around £65million over the weekend.
Conte has been linked with a £50million move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez recently, having already added Manchester City icon Kevin DeBruyne, Noa Lang and Sam Beukema to his squad this summer.
However, despite rejecting multiple offers for Osimhen, reports of a strained dynamic between Conte and the 26-year-old meant he was never likely to return to Naples ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. Writing on his official X account, Romano wrote: “Galatasaray and Napoli are now checking and proceeding with all formal documents for Victor Osimhen deal. He’s been clear since day one of the window: only Galatasaray. No chance for other clubs.”
Elsewhere, McTominay’s international teammate Ben Doak has been given a boost in his hopes of impressing Liverpool boss Arne Slot this summer, after being included in the club’s squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.
The 19-year-old forward was subject of big money bids from Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town in January having impressed on loan to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough last season, but is hoping to play a part at Anfield this coming season, despite reported interest from AFC Bournemouth, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, PSV Eindhoven and Nottingham Forest.
Scotland captain Andy Robertson - who celebrated eight years at Liverpool today - has also been included in the squad, despite links to a potential exit from Merseyside, following the £40million arrival of Hungarian left-back Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth last month.
