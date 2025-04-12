Birmingham crowned League One winners - and they could have glory at Wembley a day later

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birmingham City have been crowned champions of English football’s League One without kicking a ball after nearest challengers Wrexham slipped up away at Wigan Athletic.

The Welsh side needed to win at The Brick Community Stadium to have any chance of overhauling Birmingham City, but were held to a 0-0 draw by the Latics. It means that the Blues, who are managed by former Celtic coach Chris Davies, return to the Championship at the first time of asking as champions following their relegation last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham have clearly been the best team in third tier of English football this season and have an unassailable 13-point lead at the top of the table. They are inactive this weekend in the league as they are in the EFL Trophy final on Sunday against Peterborough at Wembley and could claim two pieces of silverware in one weekend.

Rangers loanee Kieran Dowell has won the League One title with Birmingham City. | Getty Images

Birmingham have spent big this season and have a number of players in their squad with Scottish links, not least striker Lyndon Dykes, who joined them from QPR last year. The former Livingston hitman has struggled for starts, however, and is currently sidelined by injury. His international teammate Grant Hanley joined from Norwich earlier this year, but the centre-half has been a peripheral figure at St Andrew’s.