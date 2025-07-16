Here are the latest Scottish football transfer headlines this Wednesday morning - including the latest rumours surrounding Rangers, Celtic and the Scotland national team.

This is your Scottish football transfer news with all the latest rumours on Wednesday morning, including Rangers, Celtic, Dundee United and the Scotland national team.

Dundee United agree deal

Dundee United have confirmed their sixth signing of the summer with the arrival of centre-back Krisztián Keresztes. The 6ft 5in defender will move to Tannadice on a season-long loan deal from Hungarian top-flight club Nyíregyháza Spartacus, with the 25-year-old making his debut for the club immediately in last night’s 1-1 pre-season friendly draw with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

"He has an ideal physical profile to thrive in the Scottish Premiership,” said head coach Jim Goodwin. “He stands at a colossal six-foot-five and has the mobility to cover ground quickly, step into midfield and recover on the transition. The statistics also underline his dominance in the air - a vital asset given the importance of both attacking and defensive set-pieces in this division. Beyond his physical attributes, he reads the game exceptionally well, often positioning himself ahead of danger rather than reacting to it. That anticipation, combined with his track record of success in leadership roles, will bring added authority to our defensive unit."

Dundee United Manager Jim Goodwin | SNS Group

Celtic exit confirmed

Celtic youngster Lenny Agbaire has ended his decade long-association at Parkhead after completing a move to Rotherham United. The 20-year-old centre-back spent last season on loan at Ayr United in the Scottish Championship, making 16 league appearances for Scott Brown’s side, and played a key role in Celtic's triumph in the Scottish FA Youth Cup back in 2023.

Despite being with the club since the age of 10, Agbaire did not make an appearance for the Hoops first team after signing his professional first contract with the club in 2021. The defender arrives at the New York Stadium on a deal until the summer of 2028 ahead of their upcoming EFL League One campaign.

Lenny Agbaire has left Celtic after a decade at Parkhead.

Villa ‘consider’ McGinn U-turn

Scotland international midfielder John McGinn has been linked with a potential exit from Aston Villa again this week, after it was claimed the Midlands outfit were considering laucnhing a £50million bid for Atletico Madrid and England midfielder Conor Gallagher. The 30-year-old has rumoured interest from Everton this summer, with manager David Moyes said to been on a deal for the Scottish star, though the early indications were that Villa would not entertain any bids for their popular captain.

However, according to FootballInsider, Unai Emery’s side could now reconsider that position as they jostle for Gallagher, who also has interest from Newcastle United. The report claims Villa could ‘perform a U-turn’ on McGinn should they strike up a deal for the Three Lions star, with Everton still hopeful of tempting the ex-Hibs midfielder to The Hill Dickinson Stadium. They add that any move for the Gallagher will ‘clear a path’ for the Toffees to launch a new bid for McGinn, providing they have not moved on to other transfer targets before that opportunity arises.

John McGinn has been linked with a shock departure from Aston Villa this summer. | Getty Images/ Canva

Rangers man nears exit

Rangers defender Clinton Nsiala has interest from the Belgian top flight this summer, after being told he is surplus to requirements after just one season at Ibrox. The 21-year-old centre-back played 11 league games for the club after arriving on a free transfer from AC Milan last summer, but has been unable to solidify a first team spot in Govan and will be allowed to leave the club this summer if a suitable offer comes in.

“I think Clinton's at a point in his at his age and his career, he needs to play all the time and every week,” said Martin last week. "He's trained really, really well. But I think it's, rather playing some part of the squad, a bit like last season, he's at a point now where he needs to go and play football and he's the best way to learn." This has alerted both Belgian Pro League sides Zulte Waregem and Westerlo, with a report from the Daily Record stating both are considering making a loan offer for Nsiala.

Elsewhere, former Rangers youngster Jay Hogarth has been handed a trial by NIFL Premiership outfit Glentoran following his release from Ibrox this summer. As reported by the Belfast News Letter, the 21-year-old is hoping to earn himself a deal at The Oval after featuring in Tuesday’s pre-season friendly against Dundela, where he played the final 30 minutes of their 4-2 win.

Clinton Nsiala is set to leave Rangers after being advised he needs to play more regular football. | SNS Group

Celtic striker update

Celtic are could be set to fail in their attempt to sign Napoli youngster Giuseppe Ambrosino this summer, according to reports in the player’s homeland. The 21-year-old Italian youth international has been linked with a loan switch this summer, with the Scottish champions keen to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season. A deal for Kawasaki Frontale striker Shin Yamada is thought to edging closer to completion, but Cremonese appear to have moved ahead of Celtic in the race to sign Ambrosino.

Neapolitan outlet Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno claims the player do not appear to fit into Antonio Conte's technical plans, and will be allowed to leave the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. As per the report, a meeting has now been scheduled with newly promoted Cremonese regarding the signing of the striker, with Napoli keen to ‘clean up’ their squad ahead of the upcoming Serie A campaign.