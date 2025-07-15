Here are all 12 Scottish Premiership home kits for 2025/26 ranked in order of best to worst. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Scottish Premiership 25/26: All 12 home kits ranked from best to worst, including Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 15th Jul 2025, 12:29 BST

From the sublime to the garish, here are all 12 Scottish Premiership home kits for season 2025/26 ranked in order from best to worst.

The brand new Scottish Premiership is campaign is now weeks away and, like kids at Christmas, Scottish football fans are counting down the hours until the big day arrives in early August.

The competitive season has already started for some, with the Premier Sports Cup beginning at the weekend, while others have kicked-off their pre-season campaign over the last week. Set to begin on August 2nd, the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season will see supporters across the country donning their club’s brand new home kits - but which club has released the best design this year?

With brand new designs from Macron, Umbro, Adidas and Joma, we have put together our list of the best - and the worst - Scottish Premiership home kits for 2025/26, from 12 to 1.

Scroll down and click through to see where your team’s home kit placed. Do you agree with our picks?

We're only two-and-a-half weeks away from the new league season starting, but Livi are yet to release their home kit for 2025/26. Their black 'originals' away kit is a stunner, but they come 12th in this list, because they simply don't have a home kit to judge at present.

Oh no, what is this? It took me a good minute to realise the big, garish sponsor was a 'crunchy carrot' and not a slug. The red trim almost saves it, but this is a bit of a mess, and that sponsor is impossible to look away from.

Can I be honest? I'm disappointed in this one, Motherwell. Normally a shoe-in for a striking home kit due to the stunning combination of colours, this just looks confused. The collar can't decide if it wants to be burgundy or white, the big, overbearing sponsor doesn't help matters, and the huge slash across the front feels...unnecessary and out of place? I don't mind a bit of Macron, but this isn't as good as it should be.

I know that this lowly position is going to upset people because it's a 'classic' design, but this kit is just not for me. Last season's Hibs away shirt was perhaps the best the Scottish Premiership kit for a number of years, but Joma haven't been able to replicate their magic with this one. It's made with recycled polyester material and it does pay homage to Hibs' traditional kits, which is nice I guess. But it's just a bit boring.

