4 . 9th: Hibs

I know that this lowly position is going to upset people because it's a 'classic' design, but this kit is just not for me. Last season's Hibs away shirt was perhaps the best the Scottish Premiership kit for a number of years, but Joma haven't been able to replicate their magic with this one. It's made with recycled polyester material and it does pay homage to Hibs' traditional kits, which is nice I guess. But it's just a bit boring. | SNS Group