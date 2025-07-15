The brand new Scottish Premiership is campaign is now weeks away and, like kids at Christmas, Scottish football fans are counting down the hours until the big day arrives in early August.
The competitive season has already started for some, with the Premier Sports Cup beginning at the weekend, while others have kicked-off their pre-season campaign over the last week. Set to begin on August 2nd, the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season will see supporters across the country donning their club’s brand new home kits - but which club has released the best design this year?
With brand new designs from Macron, Umbro, Adidas and Joma, we have put together our list of the best - and the worst - Scottish Premiership home kits for 2025/26, from 12 to 1.
Scroll down and click through to see where your team’s home kit placed. Do you agree with our picks?
