Rangers target attacking pair, Celtic £3m link for 23y/o, striker set for MLS switch - transfer news

All the latest transfer news involving Rangers, Celtic and more

Your best bits of transfer stories and gossip from the world of Scottish football this Sunday morning:

Celtic identify Kuhn replacement

Celtic are wasting little time in setting up the search to replace Como-bound Nicolas Kuhn, with fresh reports linking them with Rapid Vienna winger Isak Jansson.

Kuhn is expected to complete his move to the Serie A outfit for a fee in the region of £16.5million. It will represent a serious profit for Celtic, who signed the player from Rapid Vienna for £3m 18 months ago.

Reported Celtic transfer target Isak Jansson currently plays for Rapid Vienna in Austria. | Getty Images

And now they are going back to the Austrian Bundesliga side, according to The Scottish Sun, with 23-year-old Swede Jansson touted as a transfer target.

They claim that Jansson, who has been capped by Sweden at under-21 level, is also wanted by Lazio, Fiorentina and Paris FC.

Kyogo joins Birmingham City

Former Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has ended his miserable spell at French side Rennes by completing a move to Birmingham City in the English Championship.

Furuhashi, 30, left Celtic for the Ligue 1 club in January, but failed to nail down a starting spot and has left after six months to join the ambitious Midlands outfit.

Kyogo Furuhashi has left Rennes for Birmingham City. | AFP via Getty Images

“I’m very happy to be here,” Furuhashi said after completing a £10m switch. “I’m looking forward to working together with you all.

“I get fired up more in bigger games, but I score goals because of team-mates, so I’m grateful for that. I’d like to achieve the same here, and hopefully my goals will make everyone happy.”

Palace winger is on Rangers’ radar

Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has emerged as a transfer target for Rangers.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and is not expected to be part of Oliver Glasner’s first-team plans this season at Selhurst Park.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi spent last season on loan at Sheffield United. | Getty Images

Rak-Sakyi has been at Palace since 2019 and with Rangers looking for a winger to replace last season’s loan star Vaclav Cerny, he may fit the bill on either a permanent or loan deal.

Rangers have made five signings so far under new head coach Russell Martin, the latest being Luton Town’s Thelo Aasgaard on Saturday evening after he completed a £3.5m switch from the Hatters.

Another forward linked

Staying with Rangers, another player who has been linked with the Ibrox club in the past 24 hours is Brazilian forward Weslley Patati, who plays for Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel.

Rangers are said to be monitoring his teammate Dor Turgeman as well, but now Patati, a 21-year-old striker, has also been mooted as a transfer target.

Weslley Patati is currently at Maccabi Tel Aviv. | Getty Images

Martin is keen to reinforce his options in the final third of the pitch, especially with speculation mounting over the future of current strikers Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers.

Rangers are in action on Sunday against Club Brugge at Ibrox.

Vassell blow for United

Reported Dundee United transfer target Kyle Vassell is on the verge of moving to the MLS with Colorado Rapids.

The Daily Record reports that Vassell, 32, is in advanced talks with the American outfit after his contract with Kilmarnock expired last month.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin wants to reinforce his attacking options after last season’s top goalscorer Sam Dalby left for pastures new, but it now appears he will need to turn elsewhere.