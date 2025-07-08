Rangers’ work in the transfer window has accelerated in the last week, with head coach Russell Martin looking to reshape his squad for the upcoming Scottish Premiership campaign.

The 38-year-old boss added Emmanuel Fernandez, Joe Rothwell and Thelo Aasgaard last week, following on from the signings of Max Aarons and Lyall Cameron earlier in the window. However, it is clear the Ibrox hierarchy are not done yet as they aim revamp a squad that has struggled to halt Celtic’s domestic dominance in recent years.

There’s been outgoings too, with Tom Lawrence, Ianis Hagi and Leon Balogun all departing upon the expiry of their contracts. But will Hamza Igamane join them? The Moroccan is linked with a megabucks move to Lille, and is believed to have already agreed terms on a four-year contract in France. Elsewhere, Clinton Nsiala has been told he can find a new club, with Martin seemingly exploring further additions at centre-back and on the wings.

With the transfer rumour mill in overdrive, Rangers’ squad could have a very new look when the season gets underway on August 2 against Motherwell. Here, The Scotsman look at what Rangers’ dream starting XI would look like if the latest rumours surrounding Ibrox are true.

1 . GK: Jack Butland Despite some high-profile mistakes, Jack Butland had been backed to reclaim the Rangers number one shirt in the season ahead. | SNS Group Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Max Aarons/James Tavernier The Bournemouth right-back has not been brought in to sit on the bench, though he will face strong competition from James Tavernier for the position. Interesting that the skipper played at centre-back against Club Brugge last weekend, though. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: John Souttar Has cemented his position as Rangers number one centre-back over the last 18 months, and should fit well into Russell Martin's 'ultra possession' style of play. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales