Latest Cetic and Rangers transfer news and speculation

Here is your Wednesday morning Old Firm transfer bulletin as Rangers prepare to bolster their squad with a double signing while Celtic are close to welcoming a fifth summer arrival while fielding serious interest in not one but two wingers...

Rangers near double signing amid Chelsea talks

Rangers are closing in on two major signings ahead of their Champions League opener later this month.

The Ibrox side face Panathinaikos at Ibrox in 21 days time in the first leg of their all-important second qualifying round tie with millions of pounds at stake in the bid to reach the league phase of Uefa's elite competition.

New head coach Russell Martin has already bolstered his squad with the arrival of midfielder Lyall Cameron from Dundee and the season-long loan acquisition of right-back Max Aarons from Bournemouth.

More new faces are set to arrive in time to face the Greeks with moves for Leicester City defender Conor Coady and Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell understood to be nearing completion.

Conor Coady is expected to join Rangers this week. | Getty Images

Coady, a former England international, previously worked with Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell at Everton. According to reports, the 32-year-old could pitch up at Ibrox within the next 24 to 48 hours with Leicester ready to sanction the departure of a player who has one year left on his contract.

A deal for Rothwell, meanwhile, has already been agreed, according to Sky Sports. The 30-year-old spent last season on loan at Leeds, helping them win promotion back to the Premier League, and previously worked under Martin at Southampton. It has been claimed that Rothwell has turned down the opportunity to move to La Liga in order to reunite with Martin at Ibrox.

Rangers target Joe Rothwell spent last season on loan at Leeds United. | Getty Images

Rangers are also said to be in 'club-to-club' talks with Chelsea over a move for youngster Ishe Samuels-Smith. Football London claim that the Light Blues are chasing the signature of the 19-year-old defender on a season-long loan deal but face competition from Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Stoke City.

Elsewhere, reports of Hamza Igamane jetting out to France to complete a move to Lille appear to have been premature. The Daily Record state the the player has not yet departed to seal his move to Ligue 1 with Rangers and Lille said to still be working on reaching an agreement.

Celtic arrival imminent as duo attract interest

Celtic are close to landing their fifth summer signing following the arrivals of Kieran Tierney, Ross Doohan, Benjamin Nygren and Callum Osmand. A deal for left-sided Japanese defender Hayato Inamura is expected to go through this week after his club, Albirex Niigata, confirmed that he has been transferred "to an overseas club" amid reports of an imminent move to Parkhead.

The 23-year-old centre-back, who has played 36 games for his current team, added: "I have decided to transfer overseas. As a result, I will be leaving the team. First of all, I am sorry to have made this decision when the team is in a difficult situation. I know not everyone will be happy to see me off, but I will fight with all my might so one day everyone will think this decision was the right one and feel proud."

Inamura, who can play left-back or left centre-back, is expected to be a direct replacement for Greg Taylor, who has signed for Greek side PAOK under turning down a Parkhead contract extension.

Japanese defender Hayato Inamura is said to have agreed a move to Celtic from J-League 1 outfit Albirex Niigata. | YouTube

Celtic are also fielding interest in not one, but two of their current wide men. Nicolas Kuhn is on the radar of former club RB Leipzig with reports claiming that the Scottish champions have set a £15million price tag for the German winger with a view to driving the fee above the £17m mark in the event of a bidding war. Kuhn, who contributed an impressive 21 goals and 15 assists last season, has also been linked with Serie A outfit Como although fresh reports are suggesting that the Italian club may now be looking elsewhere after failing to meet Celtic's asking price. Fellow winger Hyun-Jun Yang is also the subject of interest with reports claiming that Legia Warsaw have made an enquiry regarding the South Korean. According to Sky Sports, the Polish side is one of a number of European and English clubs who are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old this summer.