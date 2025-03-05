Steven Fletcher celebrates after scoring against Huddersfield Town. Cr: Getty Images | Getty Images

The 10-goal Scotland veteran came up trumps for his promotion chasing side.

Former Scotland international striker Steven Fletcher came off the bench to score his eighth goal of the season for EFL League One promotion chasers Wrexham as they secured a vital late 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town.

The Welsh outfit, who are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are looking to secure an astonishing third successive promotion under head coach Phil Parkinson and currently occupy third place in the league, just two points behind Wycombe Wanderers in the automatic promotion spots.

They looked set to be lose ground in the race for automatic promotion last night though, with playoff hopefuls Huddersfield proving a tough nut to crack at the John Smith’s Stadium. However, 37-year-old veteran Fletcher ensured they kept the pressure on the top two when he scrambled home beyond Lee Nicholls in the 73rd minute just seconds after arriving on the field.

Fletcher, who started his career in the Scottish Premiership with Hibs and has been capped 33 times by Scotland, is into his second season at the STōK Racecourse Ground having joined the club on a free transfer from Dundee United in the summer of 2023. The veteran forward has started just two league games for the club this season, but was lavished with praise after the game by his manager for his impact in the Red Dragons dressing room, and his ability to change a game from the substitutes bench.

“When the games are coming thick and fast, as they are, the bench is really important and Fletch can put the fear into them,” said Parkinson. “It was a scramble off a great cross and you wonder if it’s going to go into the back of the net but it does.

“Fletch is such a great team player – not just on the pitch but in the dressing room and around the place with the younger players – and on top of that he scores goals. We’re in the time of year where it’s tough to get wins and we had to go right to the wire with our concentration levels and our organisation without the ball.”

While second-placed Wycombe picked up a crucial 2-0 of their own over Burton Albion to stay in the automatic promotion spots, league leaders Birmingham City failed to extend their commanding lead at the top of the EFL League One table after falling to a shock 3-1 defeat against Bolton Wanderers.

The Blues first league defeat in 18 games, head coach Chris Davies included both Rangers loanees Ben Davies and Kieran Dowell in his starting XI, and looked set for a routine win when Emil Hansson put them ahead after 23 minutes. However, strikes from John McAtee, George Thomason and Aaron Collins sealed an impressive win for the Trotters at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

However, the Midlands outfit remain a commanding nine points clear at the top of the division as they close in on the EFL League One title.