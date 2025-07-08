The latest Scottish football transfer news on Tuesday morning, including the latest rumours from Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen.

Adil Aouchiche is ready to bring more success to Aberdeen after joining on loan from Sunderland this summer. | Getty Images

Dons new boy in ‘special’ admission

Adil Aouchiche is determined to bring further success to Aberdeen this season, following his arrival from Sunderland on a season-long loan deal. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder signed for Jimmy Thelin’s side at the weekend, with Aberdeen holding an option to make the deal permanent next summer for a fee of £1.5million. Beginning his career at Paris Saint-Germain, the French midfielder played 77 times for St. Etienne in Ligue 1 before moving to England to sign for Sunderland in the summer of 2023, though he struggled for regular game time as the Black Cats won promotion back to the English Premier League last season.

However, with a fresh start at Pittodrie now on the horizon, Aouchiche is determined to help the Dons add to their Scottish Cup success from last season, “It’s a special feeling to sign for Aberdeen,” said Aouchiche. “The best move for me is to come here. Everyone knows it’s a huge club in Europe and Scotland. I had a really positive and important discussion with the manager, and he made me feel like I was wanted here. He wants me to enjoy the loan spell and bring my qualities and experience to the club. I will try to bring everything to my team-mates and club. I want to achieve things here and hopefully make some good memories.”

Tom Lowery has signed for Kilmarnock following his departure from Portsmouth. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Killie double deal

Kilmarnock have confirmed the arrival of two new faces at Rugby Park, as new head coach Stuart Kettlewell continues to build his squad ahead of the season opener next month. First in the door yesterday was Welsh midfielder Tom Lowery, who has penned a two-year deal with the club following his departure from Portsmouth. The 27-year-old began his career with Crewe Alexandra, before departing for Fratton Park in the summer of 2022, where he went on to help the club win the EFL League One title. He spent the majority of the last campaign back at Gresty Road, however, having re-joined his former club on a loan deal.

Striker Djenairo Daniels is the other name brought in by Kettlewell, with the Dutchman joining the club from Cork City for an undisclosed fee, where he has also signed a two-year deal. “Djenairo is one that we’ve been aware of for a while”, said Kettlewell. “His qualities are clear to see. He’s been playing consistently recently and we’re confident he will come in and hit the ground running, and that he can add to the quality we already have in the squad.”

Celtic are readying a loan bid for Italian youngster Giuseppe Ambrosino. | Getty Images

Celtic ‘make enquiry’

Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers is ramping up his search for striking reinforcements after it emerged the club had ‘enquired’ about Napoli striker Giuseppe Ambrosino, according to Sky Sports Italy’s Luca Bedoni. The Italian spent last season on loan at Serie B outfit Frosinone, scoring five goals in 36 appearances, but is now eyeing up a similar switch to the Scottish champions, who have already made ‘initial contact’ over a deal for the player.

The player is believed to be open to the switch, with the loan deal including an option to buy, though both Cagliari and Cremonese are ready to battle Celtic for the signing of Ambrosino, who has been compared to Belgian forward Dries Martens in the past. Le Harve centre-back Etienne Youte is also being tracked by Celtic this summer, according to L'Equipe. However, both Anderlecht and Besiktas are ready to battle the Hoops for the 23-year-old’s signature.

Elsewhere, long-term target Mathias Kvistgaarden is on the verge of completing a £6.9million move to Norwich City this summer, with the Danish youngster set to complete the second part of his medical at Carrow Road today. The 21-year-old Brondby forward will sign a four-year contract with the Canaries.

Are Rangers set to add Jamie Vardy to the Ibrox party this summer? | George Wood/Getty Images

Rangers ‘pushing’ for deal

Rangers head coach Russell Martin is ‘determined’ to land veteran striker Jamie Vardy this summer, according to a new report. The free agent forward has been linked with a switch to Ibrox throughout the transfer window, though Martin refused to be drawn on links to the 38-year-old in the aftermath of Sunday’s pre-season draw with Club Brugge, saying: “I’ve been asked about so many players. Some are miles away, some on the money. I’m not going to give you an answer on that. You’ll find out who’s real and who isn’t.”

After a slow start to the transfer window, Rangers have upped the ante in the last fortnight, agreeing deals for Max Aarons on loan from Bournemouth, as well as the permanent signings of Joe Rothwell, Emmanuel Fernandez, and Thelo Aasgaard. However, Martin will be hopeful of adding further to his squad in the coming weeks, telling fans to ‘expect the squad to look different in a week’.

