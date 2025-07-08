The latest Scottish football transfer news on Tuesday afternoon, including the latest rumours from Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and the Scotland national team.

Hibs want to bring loan star Nectarios Triantis back to Easter Road this summer. | SNS Group

Hibs given Triantis update

Hibs head coach David Gray looks like he will be forced to play to the waiting game in his bid to bring loan star Nectar Triantis back to the Easter Road, with the Australian midfielder saying he is ignoring talk surrounding his future, and instead concentrating solely on impressing Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris this summer.

The 22-year-old was a key figure for Hibs last year after joining on a season-long loan from the Black Cats, playing a pivotal role in their mid-season resurgence that saw them turn a relegation scrap into a revolution, and secured a top three position in the Scottish Premiership. With Sunderland achieving promotion to the English Premier League, there was hope that the capital club could convince Triantis to return on a permanent basis, with a fee of £1million mooted.

However, Triantis appears to have put the buffers on any imminent move Easter Road, telling the Greek Herald: “I feel good. I’ve had time to rest and recover. I’m ready to go again with Sunderland.”

John McGinn is a target for Everton this summer. | AFP via Getty Images

Scotland star targeted in mega deal

Scotland international John McGinn has been targeted by Everton in a shock £20million move, according to a new report from The Athletic. The 30-year-old is said to have interest from head coach David Moyes, who wants to sign the Villa captain in an ambitious move in order to strengthen his midfield following the departure of Abdoulaye Doucoure.

McGinn, who switched Hibs for Villa in 2018 after the two clubs agreed a deal in the region in a £1.5million back in the summer of 2018. Since his arrival, he has played over 200 times for the Midlands club, captaining them as they made it all the way to the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season. However, while Everton are reported to have registered their interest in the ex-Hibs man, Villa are believed to have told the Merseyside there’s no desire to let their captain leave this summer, reiterating his importance to Unai Emery’s squad.

Italian youth international Giuseppe Ambrosino is a man in demand this summer.

Celtic rivals ‘launch bid’

Celtic are set to be rivalled by Serie B outfit Cremonese in their bid to bring Italy Under-21 striker Giuseppe Ambrosino to Glasgow this month. The Napoli forward linked with a loan-to-buy move to Celtic Park yesterday, with head coach Brendan Rodgers reportedly interested in bringing the youngster in order to strengthen his attacking options.

However, a fresh report on Tuesday afternoon has claimed that the Italian second tier outfit are now looking to edge ahead of the Hoops in the race for Ambrosino’s signature, and have launched a bid of £2.5million bid for the player. The report, which comes from Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, claims Celtic will ‘persist’ in a deal to sign the player, but that there’s still a way to go in order to reach an agreement with Napoli. This has prompted Cremonese to make their move, with the transfer offer believed to include a resale clause. Cagliari are also credited with an interest in the player.

Rangers defender Leon King looks set to remain at Ibrox for the time being. | SNS Group

Rangers deal ‘collapses’

Rangers centre-back Leon King’s summer move to Wycombe Wanderers is on the verge of breaking down, according to a new report. The young Ibrox centre-back has struggled for regular game time over the last two seasons, and ended last season on loan to Scottish Championship side Queen’s Park, playing nine times at the City Stadium.

The appointment of new head coach Russell Martin may have offered King a potential reprieve this summer, however, with the 38-year-old boss said to be on the lookout for further defensive reinforcements after the signing of Peterborough United centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez, King’s time at Ibrox looks all but over.

