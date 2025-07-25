Rangers exit 'very likely', Celtic 'miss out' on target, Lennon Miller latest - Scottish transfers

All is the latest Scottish transfer news from Rangers, Celtic, Motherwell and beyond this Friday morning.

St Mirren complete signing of ‘instant number one’

St Mirren have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Shamal George from EFL League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers. The former Livingston goalkeeper has penned a deal that will see him spend the season on loan at the SMiSA Stadium, though his parent club do have an option to recall him in January if required.

"Shamal is someone we've looked at for a number of years,” said manager Stephen Robinson. “Unfortunately had been unable to get him in the two attempts we made. Shamal comes with real experience of this league after his time at Livingston. We think he can be an instant number one at this level.

St Mirren have confirmed the signing of Shamal George. | SNS Group

“We can get Peter Urminsky out on loan and we believe that will really develop him as he needs games. Shamal will have real competition from Ryan Mullen for that number one spot."

The Buddies have also announced the signing of Miguel Freckleton on a permanent deal from Sheffield United, while youngster Callum Penman has signed for Queen of the South on a season-long loan.

Motherwell reject approach

Motherwell have rejected a six-figure transfer offer for striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, according to a report from Sky Sports. The Australian forward scored five goals in 16 league appearances for the Fir Park outfit last season, which had alerted Norwegian club Viking FK to them to the 26-year-old forward.

Signed following a prolific spell with A-League side Newcastle Jets last summer, he was capped by the Socceroos in 2024, with the striker handed his international debut against Palestine at HBF Park. Viking FK are believed to have launched a bid of around £800,00, but that offer was rebuffed instantly, with the bid falling 'well short' of Motherwell's valuation of the player.

Motherwell have rejected a bid for striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos. | SNS Group

Meanwhile, head coach Jens Berthel Askou has denied claims that teenager wonderkid Lennon Miller is in Italy discussing a move away from the club, saying: “There’s nothing new on Lennon. He wasn’t able to be here tonight but we will hopefully see him tomorrow.

“There are a lot of rumours about Lennon Miller, and I’ve heard a lot of funny stories and rumours, but the thing is he’s still a Motherwell player and we’re very happy to have him here. When there’s something concrete to comment on, we will."

Celtic ‘miss out’ on target

Celtic look set to miss out on the signing of CFR Cluj hitman Louis Munteanu, after reports in the player’s homeland claiming he is close to making a move to Ligue 1 side Lille.

The Romanian striker scored 23-goals in the SuperLiga last year, and it was claimed last week that the Hoops had made a bid of around £7million for the player, with Brendan Rodgers keen to add to his attacking options this summer.

Louis Munteanu is edging closer to a move to Lille after being linked to Celtic last month. | Getty Images

CFR Cluj were said to be looking for almost double that amount though, with Munteanu distancing himself from exit, telling the media to “ask the team owner” about a potential departure, claiming “I don't know anything, when there's nothing concrete, I'm not interested in words.”

However, according to French media, Lille have now agreed a fee of around €10.5million for the 23-year-old, and the player is expected to arrive in Brittany soon to complete the move.

Rangers exit ‘very likely’

Rangers defender Robin Propper is set to finally seal his move to FC Twente this week, with the centre-back expected to complete a return to the De Grolsch Veste in the coming days. According to Dutch journalist Tijmen van Wissing, the 31-year-old is now ‘truly on his way’ back to his former club following weeks of speculation, where he will link up with ex-Rangers striker Sam Lammers.

Signed by ex-Light Blues head coach Philippe Clement last summer, Propper has endured an underwhelming spell at Ibrox, failing to impress on his debut season, leading to strong interest from his former club FC Twente.

Widely expected to complete the transfer, Tukkers technical director Jan Streuer hinted that his club were beginning to lose patience in their quest to bring him back to the club this week, saying: “He'll want to wait and see first if he actually plays less. So we have to decide: do we wait for that or do we see what happens next?" However, his exit now seems to be close to completion, with a medical ‘very likely’ , as per van Wissing.