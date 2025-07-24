Celtic title winner lands news club and joins up with Scotland ace and ex-Parkhead stopper

Last season’s loanee has penned one-year deal with Norwich City

Experienced former Celtic defender Jeffrey Schlupp has found a new club after agreeing a one-year deal with Norwich City.

Schlupp was a free agent after his contract with English Premier League outfit Crystal Palace expired earlier in the summer and now the 32-year-old has ended uncertainty over his future by joining Norwich in the Championship.

Able to play left-back or left-wing, Schlupp spent the second half of last season on loan at Celtic, where he made 19 appearances across all competitions. He won the Scottish Premiership title and was part of the squad that reached the Scottish Cup final.

While manager Brendan Rodgers praised Schlupp for his contribution, a permanent contract for the Ghanaian internationalist was never really likely after it was confirmed that left-back Kieran Tierney was returning to Celtic on a five-year deal.

Schlupp will now look to get Norwich promoted to the EPL under the club’s new boss Liam Manning. He will team up with, amongst others, former Celtic centre-half Shane Duffy and Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean.

"I'm really excited,” said Schlupp of his move to East Anglia. “It's something new again but a lot to look forward to back in the Championship at a big club.

‘Excited for July’

"I've spoken to the head coach about the plan for this year and I am excited to be involved. I'm looking forward to meeting all the players and hopefully we can create something special this year."

Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper added: "Jeffrey’s career so far speaks for itself and we’re delighted to welcome him and his family to Norwich City.

“He is a player of immense experience having played at the highest levels both domestically and internationally for many years. His quality, versatility and character will all be great assets for us, and he will serve as a fantastic reference point for our younger players in particular this season.