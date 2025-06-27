Here are the latest transfer rumours surrounding Celtic Park, as a former hero is linked to a potential return.

Former Celtic hero Kyogo Furuhashi looks set to end his nightmare six-month stay at Rennes by making a shock switch to the EFL Championship, with the French outfit reportedly ready to accept a cut-price fee for the Japanese forward.

The 30-year-old striker, who scored 85 goals for Celtic across all competitions during his three-and-half-year stay in Glasgow, moved to the Ligue 1 outfit in January but has endured a miserable spell in France, where he has yet to find the net for his new club following his £10million move just 151 days ago.

Furuhashi’s transfer to Rennes hit a roadblock almost instantly when the man who brought him to club, Jorge Sampaoli, was sacked just days after his arrival at Roazhon Park. From there on, Furuhashi struggled for regular game time, and barely featured under new head coach, and ex-Aston Villa defender, Habib Beye, which led to reports in France that they club were desperate to ‘part ways’ with the Japanese international this summer.

Kyogo Furuhashi is expected to leave Rennes this summer. | Getty Images

And it looks like the Brittany-based club may have found a suitor for the ex-Hoops hero after L'Equipe claimed the club were ‘ready to cut their losses’ on Furuhashi, lowering their asking price for the striker to just £5million - half of what they paid to bring him to the club. The shock news has now seemingly alerted newly promoted EFL Championship side Birmingham City, with reports in his homeland saying the Blues are readying an ambitious offer aimed at bringing him to St Andrews this summer.

The report reveals that the striker is ‘likely’ to complete a move to the Midlands and link up with fellow countryman, and ex-Celtic midfielder, Tomoki Iwata, with Furuhashi believed to be ‘positive about the transfer’ and hoping to depart Rennes shortly.

Meanwhile, Celtic have received an offer in region of £1.7million from Braga for out-of-favour defender Gustaf Lagerbielke, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Italian says that the Swedish international is ‘keen on the move’ and that the two club’s are in active discussions over a move to the Portuguese outfit.

Gustaf Lagerbielke is expected to leave Celtic permanently this summer, with interest from several clubs across Europe reported. | TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima

Lagerbielke has struggled since moving to the Hoops from IF Elfsborg, though he was able to resurrect his form on loan to FC Twente in the Eredivisie last season. A regular starter at De Grolsch Veste, he earned praise for his domestic performances and in the Europa League, where he scored a goal against Malmö. FC Twente had an option to trigger a permanent deal for Lagerbielke this summer, but surprisingly opted against taking the option up, leaving the defender in limbo.