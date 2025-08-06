The latest Scottish transfer news from Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and the Scotland national team this Wednesday morning.

All the top Scottish transfer stories, rumours and gossip on Wednesday morning, including the latest news from Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and the Scotland national team this morning.

Aberdeen's move for Marko Lazetic is 'stalling' due to the Italian's club desire to insert a large sell-on fee into the deal. | AFP via Getty Images

Aberdeen move ‘stalls’

Aberdeen’s bid to sign AC Milan youngster Marko Lazetic is said to be ‘stalling’, after the Italian giants reportedly asked for a ‘massive’ sell-on fee to allow the player to depart the San Siro this month. Head coach Jimmy Thelin wants to add more firepower to his squad after permitting Senegalese striker Pape Habib Guèye to join Kasimpasa last week and hopes to bring the 21-year-old striker to Pittodrie before the window closes. However, the deal appears to have hit a snag with AC Milan determined to secure a big sell-on fee in the deal, with the Italian giants desperate to recoup as much of the £3.5million they paid to Red Star Belgrade for the young forward three summers ago.

Ben McPherson has departed Celtic on loan.

Celtic exit confirmed

Celtic have confirmed that young defender Ben McPherson has joined Partick Thistle on a season-long loan. The 21-year-old defender has spent time with Queen’s Park previously, and has featured for the Hoops during the pre-season clashes against Cork City, Sporting CP and Newcastle United, but will now look to get regular minutes at Firhill.

“Ben is going to be an excellent addition to our squad here at Thistle,” said head coach Mark Wilson. “He fits in perfectly with the ethos we have here because of the energy and effort that he puts into the game, and, having come through at Celtic, he knows how to use the ball too. It’s not his first loan at this level, so he’s got a good idea of what to expect from the [Scottish] Championship, but at the same time he doesn’t think he knows everything and is keen to keep learning and developing.”

Lennon Miller is expected to depart Motherwell this summer, with a trio of Italian clubs vying for his signature. | Getty Images

Lennon Miller latest

Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller is edging closer to the Fir Park exit door this summer, though it appears their Serie A rivals Udinese are now the frontrunners for his signature, despite rumours that a deal was close with Italian side Bologna last week. The 18-year-old was not involved in the Motherwell squad for the opening day draw with Rangers last weekend, leading to further speculation that a move away from the club was edging closer, with Torino also credited with an interest in the Scotland international.

According to a report from Orazio Accomando, the Bianconeri have now submitted an official offer for the teenage midfielder and are hopeful of completing a deal for the star. Ex-Scotland and Motherwell cult-hero James McFadden believes the player will move to a club abroad, admitting: “He will leave. He will leave Motherwell, and he will go for a good fee. It can be frustrating for everyone involved. Teams come in, make you an offer and give you a decision to make. It looks like he is going to be out with Scotland, but you never know.”

Ex-Rangers loanee Fabio Silva is set to make a major move this summer - with AS Roma and Borussia Dortmund interested in his signature. | Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

Rangers flop in major Euro move

Former Rangers striker Fabio Silva is closing in on a multi-million-pound move to European giants Borussia Dortmund, according to several reports. The Portuguese striker spent half a season on loan at Ibrox during the 2023/24 campaign, but failed to impress in Govan, scoring just four league goals in 18 appearances before returning to his parent club, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Silva found more success in Spain last season, after making a similar move to Las Palmas, where he scored 10 goals in La Liga after joining the club on a season-long loan deal, despite the club’s relegation from the Spanish top flight. The 23-year-old’s form on the continent has alerted a number of clubs to his services, with AS Roma also thought to be in the running for his signature. It is believed Wolves are looking for a fee of around £17million.

Richard Kone has been linked with Celtic after a goal-laden season with Wycombe Wanderers in 24/25. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Price set for Celtic target

Celtic have been told they must pay a fee of £5million if they want to sign Wycombe Wanderers hitman Richard Kone, after reports last week claimed the club had registered an interest in the 18-goal striker. The 22-year-old Ivorian is in demand this summer after his goal-laden season at Adams Park last year, with Swansea City, Union Saint-Gilloise and the Hoops all rumoured to have interest in the player, who looks set to depart EFL League One in the coming weeks.

While the club have moved to bolster their forward line during the summer transfer window, adding Shin Yamada and Callum Osmand to the ranks, head coach Brendan Rodgers is thought to be keen on adding to his attacking options further this month, with Kone named as a potential target. It is Swansea who have made the first move for the player, though their bid of £4.5million is understood to have been rejected, with Wycombe informing interested clubs that they want a fee of £5million for their star man.

Elsewhere, Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic could be on his way to Celtic from Liverpool, according to fresh reports this summer, following the emergence of Reds youngster Trey Nyoni. It is claimed that 18-year-old Nyoni has ‘put himself in the frame’ to be a front runner to be part of Arne Slot’s side next season after impressing in pre-season, allowing Bajcetic to leave Anfield this summer.

Rangers were reported to be interested in a deal for Conor Coady before the defender’s move to Wrexham last week. | Getty Images

Why Rangers’ Coady offer was rejected

Rangers’ pursuit of England international Conor Coady was ended last week when he completed a £2million move to EFL Championship side Wrexham, though more details have emerged about the reason the Gers were unable to bring him to Ibrox despite a summer-long pursuit.

According to a report from Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett, the 32-year-old believed he would be allowed to leave Leicester City on a free transfer this month in order to save on his wages, though it is now claimed that they ‘dug their heels in’ and refused to allow the player to make a free transfer to Rangers. The report claims that the second-tier side were determined not to sell any of their players cheaply, despite the club being keen to move on a number of players who are either peripheral to their plans, such as Coady. It appears that Leicester’s demand for a fee is what scuppered his move to Govan, leading to him moving to Wrexham last week.