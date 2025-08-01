Celtic target ‘offered’ deal, Coady ‘close’ to £2m move, Hibs exit ‘agreed’ - Scottish transfer news

The latest Scottish transfer news from Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and beyond this Friday morning.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the top Scottish transfer stories, rumours and gossip on Friday morning, including the latest news from Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and beyond this morning.

The latest stories from around the Scottish Premiership, as Celtic face competition for an 18-goal midfielder this summer. | Getty Images

Livingston new boy ‘turned down’ lucrative offers

Livingston striker Jeremy Bokila turned down more ‘lucrative’ offers to stay in the Eredivisie this summer because of his desire to experience the ‘passion’ of Scottish football, head coach David Martindale has revealed. The 36-year-old forward had his move to Almondvale Stadium rubber stamped on Monday, and is now in line to make his debut in Saturday’s opening league game at Kilmarnock after moving from top-flight club Willem II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jeremy had offers to stay in the top tier of Holland,” said Martindale. “But he wanted a new challenge. He’s played the top tier over there, he's played top tier a few countries. He was aware of Scottish football and the passion surrounding Scottish football. So it definitely wasn't a financial decision for Jeremy because he would have had better offers, but it was just that new experience for him coming to the latter stages of his career. He wants to go and try something different and the passion and desire of Scottish football attracted him to Scotland. I just think the passion within Scottish football is phenomenal. We've got lower crowds but the atmosphere is still really, really vibrant.”

Livingston Manager David Martindale has signed veteran striker Jeremy Bokila. | SNS Group

Celtic and Rangers ‘enter’ race for defender

Celtic and Rangers have ‘entered’ the race to sign highly-rated France under-21 international Kassoum Ouattara, according to reports in the player’s homeland. The 20-year-old defender made 12 appearances in Ligue 1 for the AS Monaco last term, and has serious interest from across Europe this summer, with Les Monégasques thought to be open to allowing the player to depart on a permanent transfer, if a suitable offer is made for his services.

Italian outfit Torino have been monitoring Ouattara’s situation for a number of weeks, with Augsburg, PSV Eindhoven, Toulouse, and Metz all said to have contacted the player's agent to express their interest. The defender is desperate to play more regular first team football this season, and while it is unknown how serious the interest is from both Glasgow clubs, they are credited with an interest in the player and have officially made their interest in the player known, as per a report from FootMercato.

AS Monaco defender Kassoum Ouattara has interest from both Celtic and Rangers, according to reports. | AFP via Getty Images

Hibs exit ‘agreed’

Hibs full-back Lewis Miller is set to depart Easter Road, after the club agreed a deal with Blackburn Rovers for the Australian international on Thursday. According to a report from the Lancashire Telegraph, the versatile defender will move to Ewood Park as a replacement for Callum Brittain, who is expected to join EFL Championship rivals Middlesbrough, with Miller the ‘first-choice target’ to replace the outgoing full-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full-back, who was not involved in last night’s Europa League qualifying defeat against FC Midtjylland, has been sidelined in pre-season after picking up an injury in the friendly clash against Rot-Weiss Essen, which is believed to have delayed the transfer. The 24-year-old is into his final 12 months in Leith, and Rovers are believed to have struck a deal worth just under £1million for the player, who they hope to have in the door before their season opener against West Bromwich Albion next weekend.

Lewis Miller is on the verge of a departure from Hibs this summer. | SNS Group

Coady ‘close’ to £2m deal

Rangers look set to miss out on long-term defensive target Conor Coady, with newly promoted big spending Wrexham now ‘close’ to completing a deal for the Leicester City centre-back. Rangers head coach Russell Martin has been keen to strike a deal for the 32-year-old former England international throughout the summer transfer window, with reports claiming Coady would be open to the move to Ibrox if a deal could be agreed.

However, according to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, talks have now ‘accelerated’ between the ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers captain and Wrexham in the last few days, after the Welsh side launched a £2million bid earlier this week. It is said that both parties have ‘a willingness to come an agreement soon.’

Meanwhile, former Rangers midfielder John Lundstram has returned to UK shores this week after agreeing a season-long loan move to EFL Championship side Hull City. Famously remembered for scoring the winning goal in the 3-1 Europa League semi-final second leg victory over RB Leipzig, he played 100 games for the Teddy Bears before moving to Trabzonspor last summer with fellow ex-Rangers star Borna Barisic, following the expiry of their contracts at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Coady has a ‘willingness’ to join Wrexham this summer. | Getty Images

Celtic target ‘offered’ deal

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will be rivalled by his former club Leicester City in his bid to land 18-goal midfielder Josh Brownhill this summer, according to reports. The Burnley captain announced his departure from Turf Moor earlier this week, with the 29-year-old midfielder saying he had made the ‘difficult’ decision to leave the club, despite their promotion back to the English Premier League.

The announcement of his departure was said to have alerted the Hoops to his availability, with head coach Rodgers mulling a deal that see him move across the border. However, the Scottish champions could be beaten to the punch by the Foxes, after FourFourTwo claimed the recently relegated EFL Championship side have opened talks over a deal for Brownhill. Keen to return to the top flight as soon as possible, Leicester are said to have offered Brownhill a lengthy contract in order to tempt him to move to the King Power Stadium.